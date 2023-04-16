Diljit Dosanjh Rules Coachella 2023; Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Hail The GOAT

Diljit Dosanjh created history by becoming the first Punjabi to perform at Coachella. He belted out popular Punjabi songs during his livewire act on day 2 of the music festival in the US and got the crowd grooving to his tunes. Back home, Diljit's Good Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor gave him a shoutout for performing at Coachella. Other Punjabi musiciains and fans also praised Diljit.

Kareena shared a video of Diljit from his Coachella act and wrote, "The OG ufff." The actress is quite fond of Diljit. Earlier, she has shared glimpses of jamming and working out to his hit Punjabi songs. Arjun also hailed Diljit on social media after his enthralling Coachella performance and called him GOAT. He accompanied his message with a fire emoji.

Singers Jassi Sidhu and Gurdas Maan also praised Diljit's performance at Coachella. They shared their reaction son Twitter, tagging Diljit. The Born To Shine singer humbly responded to the praise coming from their contemporaries. He also reacted to fans praising his maiden Coachella performance and responded to the several tweets on the microblogging site.

MUNDA JATT’An Da Jalandhar’on Aa Ke 😎 https://t.co/kvdHIOJnUa — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2023

Tuanu Dekh Dekh Kee Hee Sikheya 🙏🏽

Living Legend @gurdasmaan Saab https://t.co/D8H4cyul8a — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2023

About Diljit's Coachella performance

Diljit Dosanjh performed on his hit tracks at Coachella, including Proper Patola, Raat Di Gedi, Born to Shine, Jatt Da Pyaar, Peaches, Laembadgini, and more. American DJ Diplo was spotted grooving on the beats of his Punjabi songs in the crowd. Diljit wore a black Punjabi kurta and tamba for his performance at Coachella. The crowd cheered for him all along.

He also shared a glimpse of his act on social media. "@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining Put on a festival in your own home this weekend. Watch the Coachella livestream now on @Youtube, brought to you by @Verizon (sic), the singer-actor wrote in the caption to his post.

On the movies front, Diljit will be featuring opposite Parineeti Chopra in Chamkila, which is the biopic of Amar Singh Chamkila. It is directed by Imtiaz Ali and has completed filming. He will also be featuring in The Crew. The upcoming movie co-stars Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu and has begun filming.