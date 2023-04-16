Diljit Dosanjh Shares Glimpse Of His Performance At Coachella 2023

Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella music festival. The peppy beats of Diljit's Punjabi music took over Coachella 2023 as the singer arrived on the stage in style. The singer-actor wore a black Punjabi Kurta and Tamba, which is a traditional outfit for men in Punjab.

Several videos of Diljit's performance have been making the rounds on the internet. In the clips being shared by his fans, he can be seen appearing on the stage making a peace sign. The artist arrived with his face covered and completed his look with his iconic turban and sunglasses.

The rapper-singer was captured grooving on his songs Proper Patola, Raat Di Gedi, Born to Shine, Laembadgini, and Peaches, among others. Meanwhile, the audience cheered for him all along and had a blast during his performance. Even his team in the backstage felt overwhelmed by his first-ever performance at Coachella. Check out the videos below:

Diljit Dosanjh shares glimpse of the Coachella event

Diljit Dosanjh recently took to his Instagram handle to share some behind-the-scene moments before his debut performance at the Coachella 2023. He also shared a photo in which he was seen preparing for his performance. He captioned the post, "SOUND CHECK." The singer was spotted wearing a co-ord set during his practice session on the stage. Badshah commented on the post, "Dilchella." Check the some photos from his Coachella event:

To watch Diljit Dosanjh perform at the music festival, several South Asian fans flocked to Coachella. This year, Diljit Dosanjh and Ali Sethi are among the South Asian artists to mark their Coachella debut. The day 2 of the music festival will be headlined by BLACKPINK.