Diljit Dosanjh Shares Picture-perfect Moments From His Coachella 2023 Performance

Diljit Dosanjh recently scripted history after becoming the first Indian singer to perform at the Coachella music festival. Not only this, but he was also the first Punjabi singer to perform at the music fest in Indio, California. Now, the Punjabi singer took to social media and shared a few glimpses of his performance.

For the event, he wore a black kurta teamed with a matching dhoti. He completed his look with a black turban and sneakers. In the first picture, the Jatt Da Pyaar singer is seen performing on the stage. In one of the photos, Diljit can be seen posing on the stage.

Another photo gives a glimpse of the euphoric crowd. In the third photo, the background dancers can be seen getting ready for his performance. Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Diljit captioned them with a flower emoticon. As soon as he shared the photos on social media, several fans took to his comment section and praised him for his performance. A user wrote, "VIBE Hai VIBE Hai." Another fan commented, "What a vibe." Yet another user penned, "Diljit paaji, tussi vibe ho." Take a look at the photos below.

Diljit Dosanjh's performance at Coachella 2023

Diljit Dosanjh made sure to make the crowd groove to his Punjabi beats. Several videos from his performance have been doing the rounds on social media. In the viral videos, he can be seen making an appearance with a 'peace' sign. He set the stage on fire by singing his popular songs including Proper Patola, Raat Di Gedi, Jatt Da Pyaar, Born to Shine, Laembadgini, and Peaches among others. The actor also shared some behind the scene moments before his debut performance. In one of the photos, he can be seen preparing for his performance.

Several celebrities lauded the Punjabi singer for his performance at Coachella. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Kareena Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor among others took to their Instagram stories and praised Diljit's performance. They also congratulated him for scripting history.