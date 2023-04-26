Diljit Dosanjh Slams Trolls For Accusing Him Of Disrespecting Indian Flag At Coachella

Diljit Dosanjh recently scripted history after becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella music festival. His performance on the second weekend of the festival made news for all the wrong reasons. A statement of the singer was misunderstood by a section of netizens who started slamming him.

Now, Diljit took to social media and clarified his statement. He schooled trolls and asked netizens to stop spreading fake news and negativity. He further asked trolls to take help from goggle if they don't know Punjabi. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar"

"Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s why Music Sab Da Sanjha Hai. SAHI GAL NU PUTHI KIVE GHUMAUNA KOI TUADEY WARGEYA TON SIKHEY ENU V GOOGLE KAR LEYO ((I had said this is my country's flag, which she got it here. This means she got my performance in my country. If you don't understand Punjabi then please Google because Coachella is a big music festival which is attended by people across the world. That's why music is for everyone. How to twist the right words, one should learn from you guys)," he added.

DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY ❌



Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai 🇮🇳 Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai

Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar…



Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s… — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 25, 2023

Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa came out in support of Diljit and called out the troll. He took to Twitter and wrote, "It would be better if @pun_fact starts posting complete video. @diljitdosanjh dedicated this concert to India and Punjab. He said “eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha” It’s shameful that some handles are creating a negative agenda and spreading hatred."

It would be better if @pun_fact starts posting complete video.@diljitdosanjh dedicated this concert to India and Punjab.

He said “eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha”… https://t.co/afKl3xcGyS pic.twitter.com/p1mVnRw6BH — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 25, 2023

Why Diljit Dosanjh was being trolled?

While performing on the Sahara stage of Coachella, a girl with an Indian flag was seen grooving to his peppy beats. Diljit Dosanjh, who was impressed by the gesture said, "eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha," he said at the festival in Punjabi. which roughly translates to "This girl is carrying my country's flag, this is for my country and everyone. Music belongs to all, don't use it to spread hate."

Some people tweaked his statement and called out the singer for disrespecting the national flag. One of the tweets read, "Diljit Dosanjh accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving Indian flag during a music performance in America. He said "Don't spread hate, music belongs to everyone, not one country" @diljitdosanjh.Do you have no respect for Indian tricolor? #diljit #tricolor #indianflag."