Honey Singh Recalls Not Getting Enough Credit For His Work In Diljit Dosanjh's 2009 Album

Hip Hop artist Yo Yo Honey Singh recently talked about his collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and revealed how he did not get enough credit for his work. Honey Singh said that he had worked with Diljit on his album titled The Next Level for about a year. The album was released in 2009. The musician also disclosed how his songs in 2007 used to be a hit in Punjab.

While speaking to Shehnaaz Gill on her show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, Honey Singh narrated his ordeal. He said that he shifted to Punjab back in 2007 and worked as a music composer. From the years 2007 to 2012, many of his albums were loved by his fans. The Blue Eyes singer further said, "I had done Diljit's album The Next Level. So I designed the whole album in one year. I did not get much credit for that."

Honey Singh said that he has never worked to make someone else happy. Instead, he only releases the songs only if it passes his criteria. He also said that if a person is doing good and is talented, then they get recognised and opportunities automatically start flowing towards them. The rapper recently released his album titled Honey Singh 3.0.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh recently performed for the second time at the Coachella 2023 music festival. He was the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Sahara stage. He performed on his hit songs including Clash, Jatt da Pyaar, Do You Know, Lover and more.

Honey Singh and his defamation case

Reportedly, Honey Singh was accused of assaulting and kidnapping an event organiser. However, the singer-rapper clarified the issue by releasing a statement on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "The complaint and the allegations are false and baseless. There is no connection or agreement between my company or the complainant which the media is showing since morning. I was engaged for the Mumbai Show through a company named Tribevibe which is a reputed company and a sister concern of Bookmyshow. I did my performance for whatever time the permission was there for. Rest all such allegations are false and an attempt to tarnish my image. My Legal Team is already working to file a defamation case against such miscreants."