Dior Postpones Collaboration With Travis Scott 'indefinitely' Following Astroworld Tragedy

Dior has postponed the launch of its fashion line in collaboration with Travis Scott in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. The fashion giant, as per a report on WWD, stated that the launch has been 'postponed indefinitely.'

The luxury brand said that their decision was 'out of respect' for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld. The Antidote artist said that the decision to postpone the collection was taken mutually.

Dior postpones launch of collection with Travis Scott following Astroworld tragedy

The Dior and Travis Scott partnership had been announced in June this year. The collections, said to be men's lines, were to be launched in the summer of 2022.

The partnership was to feature products from the rapper's brand Cactus Jack. The collaboration was reported to be a combination of Scott's Texas roots and the Parisian lineage of the brand.

The latest development is in the wake of the numerous setbacks for Travis Scott over the Astroworld tragedy. The first was Nike postponing the launch of the collection with Travis last month. Anheuser-Busch announced that it was discontinuing its seltzers collaboration with Travis Scott earlier this month.

The documentary Astroworld: Concert from Hell was removed by Hulu from streaming. He has also been dropped from the Coachella list of performers.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Scott over the accident, including one by the family of a 14-year-old victim.

Astroworld Tragedy

10 people were killed in a crowd crush in the midst of the concert being held at the NRG Park in Houston on November 5. The concert was being attended by 50,000.

The attendees of the concert had rushed towards the stage when they faced inconvenience. The police ruled that accidental compressive asphyxiation was the cause of the death.

More than 300 people were affected, and treated following the chaos at the concert, and 25 persons were hospitalised. The victims were in the 14-27 age range.

Scott had shared that he was willing to help the families affected by the tragedy. In a recent interview, he said that he was not aware of the turn of events till the completion of his performance.