Travis Scott Breaks Silence On Astroworld Tragedy, Says He Was 'unaware Of The Incident'

As Travis Scott recently filed a request to dismiss the lawsuits filed by the 11 victims of the Astroworld tragedy, he recently decided to open up about the same in an interview. Recalling the day of the tragic incident at the Astroworld concert, the singer said that he didn't know what happened at the event.

He also opened up about how he was not told anything by the stage managers in his ear set to end the show.

Travis Scott on what happened at Astroworld concert

According to Deadline, Travis Scott shed light on the last month's Astroworld Festival tragedy that occurred in Houston resulting in 10 deaths with several people injured. The rapper revealed to them how he was unaware of the incident that happened in the crowd while he was performing on stage and added how the stage managers too did not inform him about the situation. Adding to it, he also revealed that they did not ask him to end the performance immediately instead they told him to end the show after the guest, Drake, finished his appearance.

Travis Scott also stated that as artists, they trust professionals to take charge when things go south and people could leave safely. Adding to it he said that he felt the night was just a regular show for him and people just showed up to have a good time.

"As artists, you trust professionals for when things happen that people can leave safely. This night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me, as far as the energy...People just showed up to have a good time and something unfortunate happened and we just need to figure out what that was."

He even spoke about the families of the victims and stated that he loved them and was there with them in this. He also assured them that he will fix this for the future people and fix this solution to make sure this doesn't happen in the future. While signing off, he also stated that he did this for people to have a good time and a good experience when his fans came to see him.

What happened at Astroworld concert?

Travis Scott's Astroworld Concert turned into a tragedy when around 10 people were killed while several were injured during a stampede in the crowd. The event witnessed around 50,000 people and as the fans began to surge towards the stage, it turned into a serious situation resulting in many suffering from cardiac arrest while others getting suffocated in the "mass casualty incident."

Image: AP