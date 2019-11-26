DJ Khaled's Birthday: Best Songs By The Talented Music Composer

DJ Khaled, the American music producer turns 44 today, i.e. on November 26, 2019. The star made his debut with the studio album Listennn... the Album in 2006 for which he also earned gold certification. Furthermore, he came up with albums like We the Best, We Global and Victory. For the fourth studio album, he was also eventually certified triple platinum for his song All I Do Is Win. DJ Khaled has made some fascinating songs with one of the biggest artists. Let us see the best songs produced by the music producer.

Best Songs of DJ Khaled

I'm The One

The song has over 1.3 billion views on YouTube and over 7.7 million likes. The video features Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne. The song made it to the number one spot on Billboard Hot 100. This song is from the 2017 album Grateful. Check out the popular song below if you have not heard it yet.

Wild Thoughts

DJ Khaled collaborated with Diamonds singer Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. The video has over 854 million views on YouTube and 4.3 million likes. The song made it to the number two spot on Billboard Hot 100. This song is from the 2017 album Grateful. Check out the famous song right here.

No Brainer

After the success of, I'm The One, the artist again collaborated with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo. The song has over 257 million views on YouTube and 2.6 million likes. This song is from the 2019 album Father of Asahd. Check out the song.

On the work front

DJ Khaled has an upcoming film for 2020 which is Bad Boys for Life. The movie will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and bankrolled by Jerry Bruckheimer and Will Smith. DJ Khaled will be seen playing the role of Manny in the film.

