Genelia Deshmukh Pens A Heartfelt Note On Her 'firstborn' Riaan's Birthday

Genelia D'Souza took to her Instagram handle to wish her 'firstborn' Riaan on his fifth birthday. For those unaware, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh welcomed their first baby Riaan in 2014. Their second son Rahyl was born in 2016. The couple tied the knot in 2012.

GENELIA'S MESSAGE

Dearest Riaan,

Every parent says “I don’t want him to grow up, I want to freeze this age forever”.. But I don’t.. I want to enjoy every year of yours, I want to see you grow into a fine young man, I want to give you wings to fly and I’d like to be the wind beneath those wings. I want to tell you that life is tough but you are tougher, I want you to always believe in yourself no matter what happens cause I will always believe in you..

Apart from everything I want and I wish for you, the one thing I never want to fail to let you know, is that I love you so so so much and you are the greatest thing that happened to me.. There is nothing I’d rather see than your smile and nothing I’d rather hear than your laughter. For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.

Happy Birthday to the little boy who made me a Mom-

My First Born

Riteish talks about his kids

In an interview with a entertainment portal, Riteish spoke about Riaan's love for Rahyl. He said, "Riaan absolutely dotes on him. It is good to see that kind of bonding. Sometimes, when I look at them, it makes me wonder if I was like that as a kid? I think I was better equipped the second time around. You think it’s the second child so you know everything. But you also have the first child to take care of so it’s a new experience managing two kids."

