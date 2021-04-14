DMX's Family Slams Ongoing Rumours Of Fundraising For Rapper's Funeral; Read

The passing of popular rapper DMX has come as a shocking news for his fans, who had been praying for his speedy recovery. Since the announcement of his death, various speculations have been going on about his funeral, and among them were certain rumours that claim that the rapper’s family have been running a campaign to raise funds for his funeral. However, this rumour has now been confirmed to be false by his family itself. The family has reportedly issued an official statement to TMZ where they have addressed these rumours.

DMX’s family puts rumours of fundraising for his funeral to rest

A few days ago, well-known rapper DMX passed away after briefly undergoing medical treatment following his overdose. His passing yielded a wave of condolences from his fans, who had been waiting to know more about how his final rites would be conducted. With the rumours of his family raising funds for his funeral having gained pace in the last few days, the rapper’s family has issued a statement calling these rumours “absurd”. While they addressed some of the other rumours as well, they specifically mentioned this rumour and confirmed them not to be true.

They called the people who have been spreading these rumours to be “scammers” and cautioned the rapper’s fans to be wary of such people. The family also addressed the rumours of the alleged selling of merchandise in the rapper’s name and how those rumours are also false. These rumours included one that involves the word that rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce have bought DMX’s masters for $10 million with the notion of ensuring that DMX’s children would enjoy the profits in the future. Thus, most of the rumours surrounding his funeral have confirmed to be false.

DMX went through a drug overdose on April 2 and died a week later on April 9. The rapper even suffered a heart attack while being treated after his overdose and was revived three times, according to ET Online. The rapper had strongly established himself as one of the popular names in rap music, having gained success for several of his albums, including And Then There Was X.