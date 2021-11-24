Do Grammy Awards 2022 Nominations Lack Diversity? Here's What The Numbers Show

The premier awards ceremonies have often attracted criticism over a lack of diversity in the nominations and winners. The Academy Awards or Oscars has been at the receiving end in the past over the predominantly white representation with hashtags like 'Oscars So White' going viral in the past. The Grammys too drew flak, particularly in 2018, when the hashtag 'Grammy So Male', had become a talking point when only one female artist was awarded.

With the nominations to the 64th edition of the Grammys announced on Tuesday, the question once again arises on whether the nods were diverse and inclusive. Here's a look at some of the nominations and whether the nominees represent an inclusive culture:

Have Grammys moved on from the 'So Male' allegation?

The Grammy nominations 2022 have seen a substantial representation of female artists. This was evident in some of the categories, like the nominees for the Record of The Year have five women, out of the 10, Lady Gaga, Brandie Carlie, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. The Album of the Year added some more women, like Taylor Swift and H.E.R, to make it 6 out of 10, apart from some of the women in the Record of the Year category.

The Song of the Year featured mostly women, as Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Ed Sheeran were the only male artists alongside H.E.R, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and others. The Best New Artists category featured many women like Olivia Rodrigo, Arooj Aftab, Michelle Zauner-led Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks and Saweetie.

However, it would be clear only when the awards would be announced on January 31, 2022 whether they were would be any complaints on the Grammys being 'so male.'

Are Grammy nominations 2022 racially inclusive?

Some of the nominated artists for Emmys 2022 are black, biracial or people of colour. The most-nominated singers, Doja Cat and H.E.R who scored 7 nominations, and are biracial.

The names in the nominations include other non-white artists like Kanye West, Lis Nas X, Jay-Z as well as new Artist nominees Arlo Parks and Saweetie.

There is also representation from Asia this time. South Korean band BTS scored its second Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Butter. Pakistani artist Arooj Aftab was nominated in the Best New Artist category.

In the main categories like the Record of the Year category, three artists from the 10 nominations, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and Anderson. Paak represented people of colour. The duo, along with Kanye West and H.E.R made it four out of 10 in Album of the Year for people of colour. In the Song of the Year category, H.E.R, Anderson. Paak of Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X, were the three people of colour.

While mention of global categories have been a part of the nominations for some time, Grammys also have added the new category, Best Global Music Performance. As a result, Arooj Aftab and more artists were nominated. Nigerian artists Wizkid and Tems, Femi Kuti, Burna Boy and Beninese artist Angélique Kidjo are also a part of the nominees.

Ghananian artist Rocky Dawunii too is nominated for the Best Global Music Album category. Apart from the category to recognise the Reggae genre, originating in Jamaica, there is more for Latin music. After numerous categories, the Recording Academy have expanded by adding the Best Música Urbana Album category to recognise the talent in the Latin music genre.