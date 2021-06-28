Doja Cat Releases The Deluxe Version Of Her New Album 'Planet Her' With Five New Songs

Doja Cat had been teasing her fans for a long time for her third studio album which is titled Planet Her. Doja Cat’s Planet Her finally dropped on Friday, June 25, 2021, amidst much aplomb. The album was chock full of collaborations with some of the biggest names in the music industry like Ariana Grande, Young Thug and The Weeknd to name a few. People said what they loved about the album, as they did with all of Doja Cat’s music, was her transition into the smoothest rap. Her fans were happy to see that she kept up her trademark feature in her newest album as well.

Doja Cat's Planet Her Deluxe version

Now, she has come out with some more new music. Doja Cat’s latest Instagram post informed her fans and followers that she was releasing the Deluxe version of her album and that would comprise of five new tunes that the Friday drop did not have. She also posted a teaser of what her fans could expect the new songs to be like with a little preview. The new songs in the Deluxe version are, “You Right Extended, Up and Down, Tonight feat. @therealeve, Ride, Why Why feat. @gunna”. The promo is keeping with the spatial theme that the rest of the album follows with Doja Cat dressed in an other-worldly manner.

It was not a surprise that Doja Cat’s latest addition to the album had people going crazy. Her fans told her that they had not even gotten over the phenomenon that was the album and here she was already releasing the Deluxe version. Others asked her where some songs were which were promoted but did not make it to the album. People really wanted to know where the song Boom was and why it had not made the cut. Others stated their preferences and said which song was their favourite and which song they could not stop obsessing over. The post by Doja Cat received 1.3 million views and over four thousand comments in just a day and is still counting.

IMAGE: DOJA CAT/INSTAGRAM

