Don Toliver Drops 'Drugs N Hella Melodies' With Kali Uchis; Fans Say 'Don Hits Different'

Don Toliver, a rapper from Houston who first shot to fame after his appearance on Travis Scott's Astroworld album, has just released his newest single, Drugs n Hella Melodies. Fans have not only gotten the stunning new single but paired with it is a Drugs n hella melodies music video that features the Telepatia fame singer, Kali Uchis. The song comes from his third upcoming album L.O.A.D (Life of a Don).

Don Toliver's new album

The Houston rapper who first appeared in Travis Scott's 'Can't Stay', Don Toliver is also an American singer and songwriter. He came out with his first debut album in 2018 titled, Donny Womack and his second titled Heaven or Hell in 2020. He also has four big singles in his kitty, namely: Can't Feel My legs. After Party, No Idea and Had Enough, out of which, No Idea is his most popular track that reached number 43 on US Billboard Top 100 tracks. Now, the rapper is all sent to come up with his third studio album. L.O..A.D (Life Of A Don) is expected to release in July 2021 and the tracklist features two songs with Travis Scott collaborations! Also, two more expected collaborations seem to be with Wiz Khalifa and SZA.

Drugs N Hella Melodies music video

The video follows Don from his car in a reflective mood to his mansion where he sits in a bathtub filled with pink foam. Enter Kali Uchis in an embellished two-piece and a thin robe as she walks into the grand bathroom and begins to sing. The video definitely has a slow-burn, sultry vibe to it and seems to go very well with the music and Don Toliver and Kali Uchis' vocals. This song is almost like a preview of what Don Toliver's new album is going to be about and fans are loving it.

While many fans did not see Don Toliver and Kali Uchis' collaboration coming, they were here for it. Read some comments from the music below. One user said, "Donny hits every time."

One user joked and said that Don Toliver must be yelling "Kobe" before producing music because he doesn't miss anything!

IMAGE: A STILL FROM DRUGS N HELLA MUSIC VIDEO

