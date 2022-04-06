Last Updated:

'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Apologizes After 'trolling' BTS; Here's What Happened

Mike Dead, who recently lost the Album of the year award for Donda, shared a series of tweets questioning the South Korean boyband BTS over their artistry.

Seven-times Grammy award-winning producer Mike Dean has come under fire over his recent series of tweets 'trolling' the South Korean boyband BTS after the 64th annual Grammy award ceremony. The Donda producer was up for the Album of the Year for Kanye West's Donda, however, lost to Jon Batiste's We Are. His tweets came after the Recording Academy posted a tweet about the septet to hype the fans about their performance on the stage. 

The seven-member band consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed their Grammy-nominated track Butter and swooned the audience with their smooth performance. While the band did not win the award, making it their second loss in a row, they managed to win the heart of the fans with their optimistic outlook. 

Mike Dean apologizes after 'trolling' BTS in Grammy tweets

Renowned producer Mike Dean took a dig at BTS performing on the Grammys 2022 stage after the Recording Academy Twitter posted a tweet with the question, ''Name a group 'smoother' than BTS. We dare you''. Dean replied to the tweet by writing, 'Anyone'. This snide remark did not sit well with the BTS fandom, called ARMY, who called out the producer for it. However, Mike Dean did not back down and went on to question the South Korean boyband's artistry. 

He tweeted, ''It’s funny to read so many armys saying BTS members write “90% of their music”, based on a statement made a BigHit employee. Hahahaha, there is no way BTS members have writen 90% of their music. Just check the writing credits of every single BTS album. In all of them are like,''

Fans were quick to come in defence of the band as they tweeted about the band's credentials and contribution to music over the years. The producer later apologized for his tweet by writing, ''Apologies. Meant no harm. Just a troll. Was trolled by some fans b4. ) all love.'' He also clarified his previous tweet by writing, ''Wasn’t saying anything wrong with a lot of writers. Just fans making it look like a single handed thing when it clearly isn’t. Music is music. Love to. All successful people. Good vibes. Peace. No more on this from me. I’m making more great music.'' 

He also tweeted, ''OK. SORRY TO BTS. JUST F**** TROLLING''.

