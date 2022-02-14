Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige Give Most Entertaining Super Bowl Half-time Show

Super Bowl is surely one of the biggest sporting events celebrated in the US. This year, the mega sports event is taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. One of the most awaited events of the day, the Super Bowl Halftime recently took place and surely blew everyone's mind. Prominent music personalities, including Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar, performed together and stole the show.

In the history of Super Bowl Halftime shows, the joint performance of Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar became one of the most hyped performances. The show began with Snoop Dogg, looking uber cool in a blue tracksuit, and Dr Dre, donning a black attire, performing The Next Episode and California Love. Apart from the in-stadium dancers, a troupe of dancers were also performing their songs across Compton's streets.

Soon after their performance, 50 Cent emerged from the roof of one of the houses and won hearts. He recreated his classic 2003 video of In Da Club and performed the song upside down, hanging from the ceiling. The musician also stole hearts on the internet as netizens cannot stop lauding 50 Cent for his performance. He also performed some of his best party songs.

Without taking a moment, Mary J Blige stood on a set to sing Famly Affair and No More Drama. She stunned in a white and silver full-sleeved monokini dress. She then gave way to Kendrick Lamar, who emerged from a bunch of zombie dancers from cardboard boxes and performed Maad City and Alright.

Eminem kneels for one minute during his performace

Eminem's performance surely became the highlight of the entire gig. The American rapper performed Lose Yourself from 8 Mile. While his performance was surely commendable, his tribute to Black Lives Matter by kneeling during the performance was something that caught everyone's eyes. NFL had allegedly earlier instructed the rapper not to bring politics in the show. However, he defied the instructions by the end of his song Lose Yourself. For the unversed, this protest was brought to the game by Colin Kaepernick in 2016 by silently sitting on benches during the national anthem. While some are lauding Eminem, others are protesting against his stint as Kaepernick was banned by NFL for kneeling.

Image: AP