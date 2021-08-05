Dr. Dre's Daughter Says She's Homeless Despite Repeated Pleas To Father For Financial Aid

Dr. Dre, one of the popular American musicians who have an approximate net worth of around $800 million, recently made the headlines when his oldest daughter, LaTanya opened up about how she did not receive any help from her father when she was homeless. She recently told the Daily Mail how she was living out of her car and working as a delivery driver to survive.

Dr. Dre’s daughter on not receiving help from father

During the interaction, LaTanya Young revealed how her father, Dr. Dre was ordered to pay $300,000 a month in spousal support and yet she was homeless working as a delivery driver. LaTanya, a mother of Tatiyana, Rhiana, D'Andre and Jason III, stated, “I've been working in a warehouse and doing Uber Eats and DoorDash. My kids are staying with friends - they are not living in the car, it's just me.” Stating further about her condition, she revealed, “I'm taking odd jobs just to make it now - I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I'm trying to keep my head above water. I've been in debt for a while.”.

Dr. Dre’s daughter further revealed how she was living on her rental car and stated, “It's an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car.”. She also stated how she moved with her kids from Nevada to California a month ago to earn better money after her work dried up. “The wage is higher in California - there was no work in Nevada. There weren't enough jobs. I have friends and family that will let us come back and forth but the majority of the time I'm living out of my car', she added.

Expressing her grief on how she asked Dr. Dre’s lawyer for help to which he stated that she will not be provided with any help as she spoke about Dr. Dre in the press. She also stated how it made her feel terrible that her kids never met their grandfather and stated, “I'm just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids. My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn't want anything to do with them.”.

While speaking about how she should’ve received help from her father, she mentioned, “'What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got. I honestly wrote a proposal and asked him if he could get a home for me and my sister and my kids.'He was supposed to put us through college and pay for our health insurance and he never did that. My mom felt like he never upheld his end of the bargain. I commend Nicole in a way - she did what she had to do.”.

