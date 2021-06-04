Drake Attends The Lakers Game With His Three-year-old Son Adonis, See Pics

Canadian rapper and singer Drake often shares adorable pictures of his three-year-old son Adonis. Recently, the God’s Plan hitmaker took to his Instagram story to share pictures of him with his son. The father-son duo spent the day together attending the recent basketball match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

Drake’s day out with his son

In the pictures shared on Drake’s Instagram, his son Adonis was seen wearing a black full-sleeved teeshirt and a pair of pants. Adonis was also wearing a Lakers’ teeshirt to support the team. His hair was braided and drawn into a heart on his head. Drake was donning a knitted sweater and a pair of white trousers. They were escorted by their bodyguards. In the other photo, Adonis was looking up at someone and held a toy truck in his hands.

A look into Drake’s Instagram

Recently, the 34-year-old artist took to his social media to share a photo of Adonis holding up a scribbled whiteboard. The toddler was smiling widely for the camera. In the caption of the post, Drake wrote, “They keep asking for a track list...can’t seem to get one off.” As soon as his post was shared, Drake’s fans and followers rushed in to comment sweet things about the post. Many encouraged his son to continue producing more ‘art’ while another wrote that this could be his next album’s cover. One of them also Adonis a ‘young Picasso’. Check out the post below.

Image: @champagnepapi Instagram

Drake’s recent achievement

At the recently conducted Billboard Music Awards 2021, the rapper was called in to accept the Artist Of The Decade award. He was accompanied by his father and son and also a group of close friends to accept the award. Drake holds the record for having won 27 BBMAs throughout his career so far. To celebrate this honour, Drake had rented SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to organise an after-party. The party was attended by popular artists like Doja Cat, SZA, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Michale B. Jordan, and Lori Harvey.

Drake’s songs

The rapper has delivered some of the greatest hits of all time. His most popular songs are One Dance that has 25 million views on YouTube, God’s Plan has 1.3 billion views and Laugh Now Cry Later has 293 million views. He also has received awards and accolades for his contribution to the field of music.

Image: @champagnepapi Instagram

