Drake Breaks With Shakira, Adele Trend, Regrets Calling Out Exes In His Songs

Drake recently opened up and expressed his regret about name-dropping his exes in his music. In an interview, the rapper admitted that he regrets calling out his ex-girlfriends or other rappers in his songs as it disrupts their lives.

However, talking about his exes, Drake said, "The lyrics are never with ill intent, but I had somebody tell me one time, 'You know, it's not necessarily what you're saying about me, it's the fact that you said it."

During an interview with Lil Yachty, the rapper said, "Maybe I coulda done without, like, s—ing on people for age or disrupting somebody's life".

Drake talks about how his shout-outs backlashed

The world-famous singer and rapper is well-known for mentioning women he dated in his songs throughout his career. Now, he has mixed feelings about referring to his past partners like Rihanna, SZA, Alisha, Rose Mary, Courtney, and Jennifer Lopez in his songs like Mr. Right Now, Diplomatic Immunity, Firework, Shot For Me, Club Paradise, and much more.

Further, he had one of his exes tell him that "You don't know who my boyfriend is at the time, or you don't know what my family knows or doesn't know. And if you express any form of discontent for me and call me by name in a song, then all of a sudden I'm left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I've tried to build up for myself."

Drake is trying to balance his life by being honest with his music and not hurting people. He called it a "push and pull" thing and thinks that he maybe could have just rapped without mentioning them.

Despite saying he has tried his best to stop doing it, the rapper likes to be candid and to completely stop name-dropping might be a bit difficult for him.

Times Shakira and Adele took a dig at their exes through their music

The Colombian pop star Shakira's song "BZRP Music Session #53" has been making waves for its references to her ex Gerard Pique. The song produced by Bizarrap featuring Shakira is all about not wanting to be disappointed again and women not crying anymore.

Also, in an interview with En Punto, Shakira said, "There's a place reserved in hell for those women who don't support others." She further added, "I'm ready for the next round, let life come and show me what else is out there".

Talking about singers taking a snarky dig at their exes, Adele admitted that she mentioned her ex-husband in her fourth album "30". She said that her songs are simply about "divorce, babe, divorce."

During an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she said, "Music is my therapy. I'm never going into the studio to be like, 'Right, I need another hit.' It's not like that for me".