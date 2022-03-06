Drake Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Sent Him Life-threatening Emails

Canadian rapper-singer Drake has reportedly filed a restraining order against his alleged stalker, a 29-year-old woman. The complaint was filed after the rapper claimed that the accused woman kept showing up at his house and sent threatening emails to him. While the information on the accused is not yet disclosed, as per the reports, this is not the first time that the alleged stalker has scared the Certified Lover Boy artist.

Additionally, Champagne Papi dealt with another life-threatening situation a year ago involving a fan armed with a knife found attempting to trespass his house in Toronto, as per a report from The Sun. The crazy fan was identified as a female adult who was later arrested by the Toronto police department.

Drake files restraining order against alleged stalker

As per a report from Page Six, the 35-year-old filed a temporary restraining order against a 29-year-old woman who allegedly keeps visiting his Hidden Hills, California house for years. As per the documents obtained by the outlet, the accused also sent life-threatening emails to the rapper which reportedly included phrases 'wishing him dead'. The emails were also directed at his 4-year-old son Adonis Graham.

The rapper also alleged that the woman filed a $4 billion lawsuit and a restraining order against Drake in a frivolous attempt to gain contact with him. The rapper also claimed that the alleged stalking has caused him 'emotional distress' and 'concern' for his family's safety. As per the documents, filed by his lawyer Larry Stein, Drake claimed, ''As a result of harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family,'' In the filing, the rapper has asked the alleged stalker to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards from him and his family.

As mentioned earlier, this is not the first time that Drake had to deal with the 29-year-old woman accused of stalking him as the rapper claimed in his document that she was also arrested back in April 2017. The arrest was reportedly made at Hidden Hills after she was convicted of trespassing.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP