Grammy Awards 2022: Drake Withdraws 2 Nominations; Fans Start Speculating Reasons

Ahead of the release of Grammy Awards 2022, it came out as a shock for the fans when Drake withdrew 2 of his nominations from the list. Read on to know why.

Drake withdraws 2 grammy nominations

Image: AP


As the fans are awaiting the list of winners of the Grammy Awards 2022 with thrill, a piece of disappointing news for all the fans of Drake slipped in recently. The singer recently withdrew his 2022 Grammy nomination from the category of Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance. 

The Canadian rapper and singer is among the world's best-selling music artistes who have over 170 million records sold. He has also won four Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards and holds various Billboard hot 100 records. 

Why did Drake withdraw Grammy nominations? 

A nomination update recently surfaced on the official website of Grammy awards that revealed that Canadian star Drake withdrew two of his nominations from the 64th Grammy Awards. It was mentioned that in Category 22 under Best Rap Performance, Way 2 Sexy was removed from the list while in category 25 under Best Rap Album, Drake's Certified lover Boy was removed. 

A post shared by DRAKE 🔵 (@drakeofficlal)

While the actual reason behind Drake removing two of his Grammy nominations is still unclear, some have speculated that this decision might have been influenced by the fact that his name is involved in the lawsuit for the Astroworld Tragedy in Houston last month.

Many fans took to Twitter the moment it was announced that Drake withdrew two of his nominations from the Grammys. Some were confused and even asked the singer to explain his decision.

One fan took to Twitter and stated that Drake was only doing it to get more publicity. Some fans also speculated that Drake withdrew his name from the nominations in order to pay respect to the victims of the Astroworld tragedy.

Another fan recalled the time when Drake stated that instead of Grammys, people needed something new that everyone can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions.

Grammy Nominations 2022

Song Of The Year

1. BAD HABITS
Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

2. A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

3. DRIVERS LICENSE
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

4. FIGHT FOR YOU
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

5. HAPPIER THAN EVER
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

6. KISS ME MORE
Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

7. LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

8. MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)
Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

9. PEACHES
Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

10. RIGHT ON TIME
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

 

Best New Artist

1. AROOJ AFTAB

2. JIMMIE ALLEN

3. BABY KEEM

4. FINNEAS

5. GLASS ANIMALS

6. JAPANESE BREAKFAST

7. THE KID LAROI

8. ARLO PARKS

9. OLIVIA RODRIGO

10. SAWEETIE

 

Field 1 – Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

1. ANYONE
Justin Bieber

2. RIGHT ON TIME
Brandi Carlile

3. HAPPIER THAN EVER
Billie Eilish

4. POSITIONS
Ariana Grande

5. DRIVERS LICENSE
Olivia Rodrigo

Click here to see the full list

 

Image: AP

