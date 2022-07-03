Drake Surprises Audience At Backstreet Boys Concert In Toronto; Sings 'I Want It That Way'

Canadian rapper Drake surely lived a million-dollar moment as he sang with award-winning boy band Backstreet Boys on Saturday, July 2. The rapper made a special appearance during the band's Toronto concert.

He also shared several snaps from the evening along with a video of him singing I Want It That Way with band members.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Drake shared a picture of him performing with the Backstreet Boys on stage. In the picture, the rapper was dressed in a black t-shirt with blue jeans while he was surrounded by the band. All band members - Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson - sported their trademark all-white ensembles as they made the audience groove to their songs. Drake stood with his arms outstretched in the middle. Sharing the snap, Drake wrote, "I really made it..." as he expressed his happiness to perform with the band.

Soon after sharing the picture, Drake also dropped a video of him singing the iconic song I Want It That Way with the Backstreet Boys. In the video, the rapper could be heard singing the first two lines of the song "You are my fire / The one desire," and was further joined by the band. One of the members of the band also hailed Drake on stage. Drake seemingly also got a bit carried away with the song, while the band members pointed their microphones toward the audience. Sharing the video, "Drake wrote, "When she says she’s over men in this generation and asks why I live alone…"

Netizens react to Drake and Backstreet Boys' collaboration

Soon after the concert, fans could not stop but react to the iconic moment. Many took to their Twitter handles to express their feeling. A fan wrote, "So @Drake showing up at my @backstreetboys concert and singing I Want it That Way was not on my 2022 bingo card. And yet, here we are. Iconic Toronto moment," while another penned, "Backstreet Boys brought Drake out tonight at their Toronto show. And he sung "I Want It That Way" with them. So cool to see if you grew up singing their songs in the 90s." Here is how fans are reacting to Drake's surprise appearance.

So @Drake showing up at my @backstreetboys concert and singing I Want it That Way was not on my 2022 bingo card. And yet, here we are.

Iconic #Toronto moment. pic.twitter.com/Fs23fTJdVY — Michelle Garcia (@garciamichie) July 3, 2022

Backstreet Boys brought Drake out tonight at their Toronto show. And he sung "I Want It That Way" with them 🤣🤣. So cool to see if you grew up singing their songs in the 90s 😂pic.twitter.com/eJoBizKlKM — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) July 3, 2022

Not Drake performing with Backstreet Boys 💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞

And its I want it that way 🤍 pic.twitter.com/nSKySvmUVJ — šejdi 💃 (@saltMariaa) July 3, 2022

Drake appeared on stage with the Backstreet Boys and I lost my damn mind (and voice) #BSBTO pic.twitter.com/BamIeKMivh — Lindsey Reeder (@reederreads) July 3, 2022

HOLD UP....TIME OUT! Did I just see a video of. @backstreetboys and @Drake on the same stage??!! pic.twitter.com/csZy7rVaS2 — Ralph (@KnightRalph316) July 3, 2022

Image: Instagram/@champagnepapi