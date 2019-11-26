Dua Lipa's Lovey-dovey Pic With Boo Anwar Hadid Is All Things Love

The pop sensation, Dua Lipa took the internet by storm as both she and her boo Anwar Hadid shared a steamy kiss at the red carpet of the American Music Awards 2019 which was held at at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The couple finally made it official as they walked the red carpet together for the first time. Dua was "all smiles" as she graced the red carpet in a hot pink silk gown Miu Miu with an oversized black velvet side bow with a high slit. She paired her look with feathered shoes by Attico and blinding jewellery by Bvlgari.

The New Rules singer recently took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of three pictures with her lover Anwar where both seem to be happy and cosy in each other's arms. Dua captioned the image writing "the sweetest love." Anwar too replied on the post commenting "My LOVELY LADY."

Check out the post here:

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's Relationship Timeline

Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, was dating actress Nicola Peltz for over a year, but the couple split up in May 2018. The image of Anwar and Kendall Jenner started surfacing of the internet and went viral soon after that and fans were quick to question both about their relationship status, but they decided on staying mum about it.

However, Peltz went on a date with the singer Paul Jason Klien who is an ex of Anwar's current lady love Dua Lipa but both Dua and Paul part ways in February 2019 which was announced by the Be The One singer herself. Dua too broke up with her longtime boyfriend Issac Carew and their last major public appearance was at the Met Gala which was held on May 6.

Hadid also is a keen musician and showed his body of work to Lipa, who is friends with his sister Gigi Hadid. The youngest Hadid when reportedly came to know about Dua's split with her longtime beau, he was quick to approach her for a date and sparks flew between the two after that.

