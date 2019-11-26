The Debate
The Debate
Dua Lipa's Lovey-dovey Pic With Boo Anwar Hadid Is All Things Love

Music

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid marked their debut together at the 2019 AMAs and soon after that Dua posted 3 pictures with her beau on her Instagram handle. Read more

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
dua lipa

The pop sensation, Dua Lipa took the internet by storm as both she and her boo Anwar Hadid shared a steamy kiss at the red carpet of the American Music Awards 2019 which was held at at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The couple finally made it official as they walked the red carpet together for the first time. Dua was "all smiles" as she graced the red carpet in a hot pink silk gown Miu Miu with an oversized black velvet side bow with a high slit. She paired her look with feathered shoes by Attico and blinding jewellery by Bvlgari. 

Also Read | AMAs 2019: Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Share A Steamy Kiss At The Red Carpet

The New Rules singer recently took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of three pictures with her lover Anwar where both seem to be happy and cosy in each other's arms. Dua captioned the image writing "the sweetest love." Anwar too replied on the post commenting "My LOVELY LADY."

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dua Lipa (@dualipa) on

Also Read | Dua Lipa: Here Are Some Of The Best Songs Of The New Rules Singer

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's Relationship Timeline

Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of supermodels Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, was dating actress Nicola Peltz for over a year, but the couple split up in May 2018. The image of Anwar and Kendall Jenner started surfacing of the internet and went viral soon after that and fans were quick to question both about their relationship status, but they decided on staying mum about it.

However, Peltz went on a date with the singer Paul Jason Klien who is an ex of Anwar's current lady love Dua Lipa but both Dua and Paul part ways in February 2019 which was announced by the Be The One singer herself. Dua too broke up with her longtime boyfriend Issac Carew and their last major public appearance was at the Met Gala which was held on May 6.

Hadid also is a keen musician and showed his body of work to Lipa, who is friends with his sister Gigi Hadid. The youngest Hadid when reportedly came to know about Dua's split with her longtime beau, he was quick to approach her for a date and sparks flew between the two after that.

Also Read | Dua Lipa Excited To Share Stage With Katy Perry At OnePlus Music Festival

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cosmopolitan Ukraine (@cosmopolitanukraine) on

Also Read | Katy Perry, Dua Lipa Take Mumbai By Storm At OnePlus Music Festival

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
