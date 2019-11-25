AMAs 2019: Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Share A Steamy Kiss At The Red Carpet

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid go passionate kissing as they marked their first official red carpet debut together at the 2019 American Music Awards hosted at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The couple looked so "in love" as they shared a kiss on the red carpet and the internet went gaga about them making it official.

Also Read | Dua Lipa Songs That Will Give You Major Relationship Lessons

The lovebirds were photographed looking over the moon with each other and in a picture-perfect-moment, the couple shared a steamy kiss. As Dua and Hadid graced the red carpet in their fancy ensembles and posed for the paparazzi, the two were seen smirking and smiling holding each other close. Dua also opened up about her feeling of having her boyfriend alongside her to an online portal saying that she felt good about having Anwar by her side.

She also looked extremely happy and excited as she walked the red carpet in a hot pink silk gown Miu Miu with an oversized black velvet side bow with a high slit. She paired her look with feathered shoes by Attico and blinding jewellery by Bvlgari. On the other hand, Anwar on the grungier side opted for a slick black suit with an Iron Maiden tee, a silver neckpiece and tasselled loafers.

Also Read | Dua Lipa: Here Are Some Of The Best Songs Of The New Rules Singer

Also Read | Katy Perry, Dua Lipa Take Mumbai By Storm At OnePlus Music Festival

Check out their "all-smiles" images here:

Also Read | Dhvani Bhanushali Sets The Stage On Fire With Pop Sensations Katy Perry & Dua Lipa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.