Dua Lipa Songs That Will Give You Major Relationship Lessons

British singer Dua Lipa and American singer Katy Perry took to stage to mesmerise the audience with their performance at OnePlus Music Festival in Mumbai. Her most popular songs include New Rules, One Kiss, New Love, Be The One among others. Pop sensation Dua Lipa's voice resonates strength and confidence that surfaces when people listen to her songs. Even though the songs can be perceived in a numerous ways, here are some songs that could teach you some valuable relationship lessons that might just come in handy at any point of time in your life.

Dua Lipa songs

New Rules

New Rules is the song that garnered the most praises being released as a single from her studio album. The song video starts with Dua Lipa along with her friends in a hotel room and how her friends prevent her from going back with her ex-boyfriend after having a bad relationship experience. The music video shows how ur well-wishers always prevent us from going back into a bad relationship.

Don't Start Now

The song Don't Start Now is a clear message to the exes that they shouldn't come back into our lives and make any sweet gestures. They should value the time they had when they were in a relationship and once the times have passed they should just let it go. The theme of the song is "Closure" and how it should be taken seriously from the couples who have broken up.

Blow Your Mind

When you listen to the song Blow Your Mind you will feel the British singer's strong voice making an impact on your mind. The song symbolizes confidence and respect for oneself and its a reminder that we should be confident and take charge of difficult situations. The song was released as a single in 2016 from her eponymous debut album.

