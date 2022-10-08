Last Updated:

'It's great to be alone' | Dua Lipa Opens Up About Her Dating Life Amid Romance Rumours With Trevor Noah

Amid dating rumours with Trevor Noah, Dua Lipa has broken her silence about the same, stating, "I've not been in a relationship for a very long time."

Singer Dua Lipa has been grabbing headlines since she was photographed with comedian Trevor Noah on a date night in New York. The duo's late-night outing sparked romance rumours as they were spotted walking side by side in jackets while sharing a kiss as they hugged each other. However, amid dating rumours, Dua Lipa has broken her silence about the same on the latest episode iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

Dua Lipa says she is 'single' amid romance rumours with Trevor Noah

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time. It's been great just to be alone and only think about myself and be quite selfish," she said.

The Don't Start Now singer stated that she wants to focus on herself and that she has 'never had the opportunity to do the same for years. "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down — I think it's [a] Leo thing — it makes a big difference," said Lipa.

Their date came shortly before Noah announced that he was ending his longtime hosting stint in Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Announcing his departure, the 38-year-old mentioned, "What a journey it's been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected." 

Meanwhile, the Levitating singer decided to part ways with her long-time ex-Anwar Hadid in December, as per a report by PEOPLE. The source told the publication, "Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart. They're figuring things out right now."

