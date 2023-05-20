Dua Lipa Pens Note For 'sweetheart' Romain Gavras After Couple's Cannes Red Carpet Walk

Dua Lipa marked her Cannes red carpet debut this year. Dua's debut by the French Riviera was extra special owing to the fact that she also marked her couple's debut with French director Romain Gavras. Dua Lipa also shared a post about her time at Cannes with boyfriend Romain, penning a lovely French note for him.

Dua Lipa's red carpet debut

Dua Lipa walked the Cannes red carpet for the first-time this year. The Love Again singer wore a Celine satin evening gown in raven black. The silhouette featured a thigh-high slit and a double-strapped one-shouldered cut. The draped appearance of the gown featured some skin-baring panels across Dua's midriff. The singer not only debuted herself but also her new hairstyle - sleek and slightly overgrown curtain bangs which aesthetically brushed her eyes. She let the bangs shine through with a tucked high-bun at the back. She kept the rest of the look straightforward with strappy stilettos, a black box clutch and layered diamond earrings.

Dua and Romain make their red carpet couple's debut

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras walked the Cannes red carpet for day 4, hand in hand. The two twinned in black as Gavras matched Dua's Celine number with a conventional tuxedo. The lapels for his suit were satin which was another subtle nod in terms of matching Dua's satin silhouette. Dua's caption for her Cannes red carpet debut post, also featuring Romain, read, "Hier soir à Cannes avec mon cœur" which translates to 'Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart'.

More about Dua and Romain



Singer Dua Lipa, 27 and French director Romain Gavras, 41, were first spotted leaving from a party together in London during Februrary. The two were again spotted during Paris Fashion Week, this time, holding hands. The two seem to have made it official, with Dua including her candid moments with him to her Instagram grid.

Dua Lipa at Cannes



Dua Lipa has more big business coming up at Cannes. Dua Lipa has co-designed a summer line, La Vacanza, along with Donatella Versance. The collection will be debuting under the banner of luxury giant Versace at a fashion show in Cannes. The line will also be directly available for purchase at all Versace outlets, including its website.

