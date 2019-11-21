Diljit Dosanjh's Hilarious Fanboy Moments Has The Internet In Splits

Diljit Dosanjh is an actor, singer, TV show presenter, and social media celebrity who is known for his prolific works in the Hindi and Punjabi film industry. The Punjabi pop star is also for his image as a huge fanboy on social media. Here are some of the celebrities who Diljit Dosanjh is crazy about.

Gal Gadot:

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the biggest fanboys of the Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. Recently, Diljit Dosanjh commented on her post in which she was captured on camera cooking food in her kitchen. Diljit commented on the post saying, also make Gobi Parathas and I will fetch the curd myself.

Kareena Kapoor:

Everyone knows that Diljit Dosanjh is a fan of Kareena Kapoor. Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram is also evidence to the fact that he fanboys Kareena Kapoor. The actors have worked with each other in Udta Punjab and are also in the cast of Good Newzz. Diljit Dosanjh made a post on Instagram in which he talked about Kareena Kapoor and Kylie Jenner both. He has accepted that he is a Kareena Kapoor fanboy in Public at multiple instances.

Kylie Jenner:

Diljit Dosanjh is a huge Kylie Jenner fanboy. Not only does the Punjabi pop-star comment on Kylie Jenner’s social media posts, but he also openly tweets about how he fanboys and crushes over the international celebrity. He also admitted that the song Do You Know was secretly meant of Kylie Jenner on the microblogging website Twitter.

Oh Tera Bhala Ho Je🤣🤣 Ah Kiney Bana Ti😂🤣🤣👏👏 #HatdiNiTu pic.twitter.com/VEIBYAZEcH — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 5, 2017

Kim Kardashian:

Another Hollywood celebrity that Diljit Fanboys about is Kim Kardashian. He keeps on checking out her posts and live videos. Diljit has also commented on Kim Kardashian’s live videos numerous time asking how is she and where is Kanye West.

Dua Lipa:

After crushing over celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Kareena Kapoor, Kim Kardashian and Gal Gadot, it has been reported that Diljit Dosanjh is now crushing over the American singer, Dua Lipa. He has admitted the fact that he is fanboying over Dua Lipa to many leading portals. However, there's no evidence yet of his fanboy crush.

