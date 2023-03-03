Dua Lipa Sparks Dating Rumours With French Filmmaker Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa has found love again? The Levitating singer was spotted holding hands with French filmmaker and music video director Romain Gavras as they left Saint Laurent's show at Paris Fashion Week. The rumored couple was also seen leaving the Netflix BAFTA afterparty together in January 2023. Not just this, they were previously spotted at a party in London too.

While neither Dua Lipa nor Gavras have put a stamp on their relationship, fans are speculating that they are together. Talking about Gavras, he was linked romantically to Rita Ora, whom he reportedly dated from late 2020 to early 2021. Ora is now married to Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi.

Gavras is a well-known music video director who has worked with Kanye West on No Church in the Wild and with M.I.A. on Bad Girls. He has also directed movies such as Athena and The World Is Yours. Dua Lipa and Gavras have an age difference of 14 years. The One Kiss singer was born on August 22, 1995, and the filmmaker was born on July 4, 1981.

About Dua Lipa's rumored boyfriend

Dua Lipa's rumored boyfriend Romain Gavras is a well-known French filmmaker. His music videos and films often portray a gritty setting with graphic imagery. His latest feature film was Athena and it was about a Greek mytho-inspired story of three brothers in the aftermath of the murder of their youngest sibling.

He has also directed music videos such as Justice's Stress and M.I.A.'s Born Free, both of which are popular for depicting graphic violence. His debut feature film was released in 2008 and received critical acclaim.

Dua Lipa's previous relationships

Earlier, Dua Lipa was linked with the popular comedy show host Trevor Noah in September 2022. However, it seems like they were not together. Dua Lipa also dated Anwar Hadid, the brother of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid. Before Anwar, she was in a relationship with model and chef Isaac Carew.