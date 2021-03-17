Dua Lipa's 'Angel Boy' Anwar Hadid Celebrates Her Grammy 2021 Win With Special Surprise

After receiving six nominations at the Grammy Awards 2021, English songstress Dua Lipa took home the prestigious award for 'Best Pop Vocal Album' on March 14. Although her beau Anwar Hadid didn't attend the big day with Dua, he made sure to make up for it by welcoming the New Rules hitmaker home with a special surprise. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of adorable pictures from her celebration at home with Anwar and her close friends.

Sensational pop singer Dua Lipa bagged the Best Pop Vocal Album award at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards for her second studio album, Future Nostalgia. Ahead of winning the Grammy Award, Dua had taken the stage with rapper DaBaby for their song Levitating as well as Don't Start Now. When Dua walked the red carpet of the eminent award show alone, a lot of eagle-eyed fans raised questions about beau Anwar Hadid's absence on his ladylove's big day on social media.

However, yesterday, Dua Lipa shut down all the talks about her relationship status with BF Anwar by giving fans a peek into her intimate celebration at home with the latter over the big win. While the Be The One crooner's day was already made special by the win at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, she returned home to a lavish party thrown by her model beau. The setup of their butterfly house party comprised a butterfly piñata with matching balloons, a Pikachu balloon and the ones in bright pink that read "Dua".

In the pictures, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist, who has been dating Anwar Hadid since June 2019, could be seen relishing a ring pop candy while partying alongside her lover and close friend, Olive Violet. While Dua rocked the same Versace outfit from her Grammy Awards 2021 appearance in her party photos, Anwar sported a black shirt with grey pants. Posting the pictures on her Instagram handle, the British singer wrote, "all the ðŸ¦‹ðŸ¦‹ðŸ¦‹ in da world waiting 4 me ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º my angel boy @anwarspc".

Check out Dua Lipa's Instagram post below: