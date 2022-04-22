BTS Member Jungkook Mentioned In 'The Simpsons'; ARMY Calls Singer 'Global Household Name'

South Korean boyband BTS is known for its sprawling fanbase across the world. Debuted in 2013, the seven-member band which consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has taken over the music charts across the globe and continues to scale new heights in their career. From Billboard music awards to Grammys, the band is credited for promoting their home country and its culture on the international level through their music.

International award shows are not the only place where the septet is seen shining as fans of the band, called ARMY, have dug out an old clip from the popular American animated show The Simpsons where the band was mentioned. The clip has been making rounds on the internet after the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, got a special mention in the show.

BTS' Jungkook mentioned in 'The Simpsons'

A brief clip from an undated episode from The Simpsons showed a back-and-forth between Marge Simpson and Cletus Spuckler. Marge can be heard telling Cletus, ''Look, Cletus, this isn't you. What about your family?'' to which replied, ''Well my family now is Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, and all of them Mumfords..and everyone in BTS except for Jungkook, he's too pretty for my taste."

BTS was mentioned in an episode of The Simpsons 💜 wow :o legends onlypic.twitter.com/WxQlPd1BPH — honey⁷ 🌻 (slow) (@jeonluscious) March 8, 2021

Known for his boyish yet charming looks, fans found the dialogue about Jungkook quite endearing. ARMY was quick to share the video and hail the 25-year-old singer for achieving global popularity. One fan tweeted, ''Jungkook is household name now,'' while another tweeted, ''BTS WORLD DOMINATION THIS IS EPIC.'' Another ARMY also tweeted, ''Jungkook Global household name indeed.''

Remember when The Simpsons randomly mentioned BTS and Jungkook?



“…and everyone in BTS except for Jungkook, he's too pretty for my taste.”



Jungkook has become a familiar name among locals and gp everybody knows him. A household namepic.twitter.com/K4CVMHYYO9 — JungkookUSA! (@JeonggukUSA) August 19, 2021

BTS and Jungkook were mentioned in one of "the simpsons" episode, an American animated sitcom.

The guy was talking about who are part of his family and included BTS but except for Jungkook as he is too pretty.

Jungkook Global household name indeedpic.twitter.com/lSTdyuAbt9 — Jungkook International 𝄞 🌟 (@Jungkook_IntI) March 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Jungkook trended on social media after a selfie with fellow K-pop musician Jay Park went viral. The Mommae singer took to his Instagram to share the pictures and wrote a note for the young singer. He wrote, ''Even at the top, he stays humble and has a mind to continue bettering himself... such a respectable man... and he's even good at boxing,'' he continued, ''after i met Jk i can definitely can see why they get so much love. Humble amitious and talented." Jungkook reshared the post on his Instagram stories.

Image: Twitter/@charts_k/Instagram/@jungkook.97