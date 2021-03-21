DYK Justin Bieber Is A Huge Fan Of Chuck Norris And Enjoys Watching His Videos On YouTube?

The 27-year-old Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber revealed his favourite video on Youtube. The singer with huge hits like Baby, Holy, and Yummy to his credit, is a huge fan of an American actor due to which he loved a particular video on Youtube. Read to find out about Justin Bieber's favourite Hollywood actor.

Justin Bieber is a fan of THIS actor?

The Love Yourself singer revealed himself to be a fan of Chuck Norris, according to Music In Minnesota. Justin Bieber loves Chuck Norris and his favourite video on Youtube is Chuck Norris fighting off a bear. Chuck Norris is an 81-year-old American martial artist, actor, and producer who founded his discipline Chun Kuk Do. He has worked in movies like Walker, Texas Ranger, The Way of the Dragon, and The Expendables 2.

A look at Justin Bieber's songs

Staring his career in music, Justin uploaded singing videos on Youtube through which he was signed to RBMG Records in 2008. The young singer started off his career with a successful album EP My World, as his songs charted on the Billboard top 100. Justin rose to stardom after the release of Baby, the song from his debut studio album My World 2.0 in 2010. The classic hit enabled Justin Bieber to gain international stardom status at just the age of 16.

Already being recognized as a teen idol, Justin released his next album Under the Mistletoe in 2011 which debuted number one on Billboard 200. Justin Bieber's songs like Intentions, Lonely. I Don't Care and Monster are some of the biggest hits of his career. The young singer is now married to 24-year-old American model Hailey Bieber.

More Justin Bieber trivia

1. Justin's initial career choice was to become an architect. If not for music, Justin would have opted for Architecture as a career.

2. Justin Bieber's favourite movie is The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks.

3. Justin has some of the most loyal fandoms in the industry, this was proved when he once auctioned his hair for 40k dollars for charity.

4. The singer found backup dancers for himself by scouting them on Youtube.

5. Justin Beiber had a road named after himself in Forney after an 11-year-old boy was made mayor for a day.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)