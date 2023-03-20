Ed Sheeran Announces Docuseries The Sum Of It All: I Hope You Guys Connect

Ed Sheeran recently made headlines on the Internet after the singer made the announcement about his upcoming docuseries titled The Sum of It All on his Instagram handle on Monday (March 20).

In the caption, Sheeran wrote, “I’ve always been guarded of my personal life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting. Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary on the making of my next album Subtract. Initially the documentary was just that, a documentary on the formation of an album. But, as my life took a few twists and turns, the subject matter of the album changed, and so did the documentary. It became something completely different to what I thought it would be.”

“I wanted to provide context to the album as it touches on very personal things that we all experience. I knew if I made a documentary, I would want to put my trust in the hands of the director, so it wouldn’t be sculpted by me, and was actually an accurate reflection of who I am, even if it’s uncomfortable to watch. The team at @fulwell73productions have done a fantastic job of that. I hope you guys connect with this 4-part series, The Sum Of It All, streaming May 3rd @disneyplus,” he added.

More about The Sum of It All

The four-part series The Sum of It All will release on May 3 digitally worldwide and claims to provide an honest look at Ed Sheeran, his family, and his ascent to prominence after having a stutter as a youngster. The announcement precedes the debut of his forthcoming album Subtract which will be released on May 5.

More than a month prior to its release, the British singer will perform his album in its entirety with a 12-piece band at a special show in London on March 27.