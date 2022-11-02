Harry Styles Becomes Britain's Richest Celeb Under 30; Knocks Ed Sheeran Off The Top Spot

Harry Styles has been named the richest UK celebrity aged 30 and under, replacing the 31-year-old Ed Sheeran from the top spot. According to the Heat Rich List, the former One Direction band member has gone past the £100m mark, which also comes after the success of his third solo album Harry's House, his latest release Don't Worry Darling as well as various brand deals among other things.

The magazine attributes his wealth to his extremely successful album Harry’s House, whose lead single As It Was topped the US Billboard chart for about 15 weeks. His progressing acting career also contributed to his fortune, with his latest releases like Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman fetching good responses from audiences. He also has endorsement deals with brands like Gucci as well as other skincare ranges.

Coming second to Harry Styles on the list is Dua Lipa, who has 69.1 million pounds banked. Her position comes following the success of her second album Future Nostalgia, her world tour as well as endorsement deals with brands like Versace, Evian, and Puma.

Check out top 10 in Heat's 2022 Rich List here:

Harry Styles, 28 - £116m Dua Lipa, 27 - £69.1m Cara Delevinge, 30 - £63.8m Niall Horan, 29 - £58.4m Louis Tomlinson, 30 - £48.3m Liam Payne, 29 - £47.4m Zayn Malik, 29 - £38m Sam Smith, 30 - £37.8m Daisy Ridley, 30 - £36.1m John Boyega, 30 - £28.8m

More on Harry's latest release Don't Worry Darling

The Olivia Wilde directorial Don't Worry Darling starred Florence Pugh as Alice while Harry Styles will portray Jack. The film also featured Chris Pine as CEO Frank, a corporate visionary and motivational life coach. Apart from directing it, Olivia Wilde also produced and starred in it. The movie also starred Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and Kiki Layne among others in important roles.

Talking about why he signed the film, Harry Styles told Variety, "I think the story as a whole attracted me to the role of Jack. It felt like an opportunity to play someone who is incredibly complex, caught between love and obsession."

(IMAGE: AP)