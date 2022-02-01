Ed Sheeran Becomes World's Most Played Artist On Radio; Surpasses Dua Lipa, The Weeknd

International singer Ed Sheeran is known for his hit numbers including Shape of You, Photograph, Perfect, Shivers and many more songs. The iconic singer has been named as the world's most-played artist on the radio. Sheeran has beaten fellow Brit and Warner Music signer Dua Lipa to reach the top spot.

According to the Viberate, the Shape Of You singer boasts 4.3 million plays per year across the globe, while the Levitatting songstress by Dua Lipa receives only 1,00,000 less at 4.2 million. The Weeknd is at third place at three million spins, while Queen grabbed the fourth position at 2.9 million and Maroon is at the fifth with 2.8 million. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has the maximum number of followers on Spotify, which 13.5 million new fans last year alone. Despite this, Olivia Rodrigo beats Bieber as the most-listened artist by 4.6 million, at a staggering 5.1 billion.

Ed Sheeran to perform at the 2022 Brit Awards

Recently, Ed Sheeran was confirmed as a performer at the 2022 Brit Awards, which will take place on February 8. The music awards ceremony is returning to London's The O2 Arena. It will also see Doja Cat and Liam Gallagher performing on the stage.

Ed to play a pivotal role in Sumotherhood

Apart from being a world-class singer, Ed Sheeran has often proved that he has skill as an actor as well. According to a report by ScreenRant, the singer has been roped in to take on a role in an upcoming British film titled Sumotherhood. He will share the screen with actors including Danny Sapani, Jennifer Saunders and others.

The film will mark Adam Deacon's return to filmmaking after a long hiatus. He recently had a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter and mentioned that the project would be a 'celebration' of the variety of life in East London. He said, "We are so excited that this incredible cast are joining the project bringing these wacky and crazy characters to life. More than ever, we are celebrating the variety of life in East London in 2022. Both darkly authentic, as well as embracing the vibrant and diverse lifestyle of living in an East London council estate.”