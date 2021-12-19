Adele, Ed Sheeran & Two Others Lead Nominees For 2022 Brit Awards; All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@adele/@teddysphotos
As the BRIT Awards 2022 nominations list recently surfaced online, it had a surprise in store for the fans when they learnt that Ed Sheeran, Adele, Dave and Little Simz topped the list with four nods each. Sam Fender, Central Cee and David Guetta landed on the second position with three nominations each with Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X bagging two each.
This year, the ceremony became gender-neutral with the Artist of the Year category replacing the British female and British male categories and more such changes. On the other hand, even categories such as alternative/rock, hip-hop/grime/rap, dance, and pop/R&B were added to the list of categories.
The ceremony is set to take place on 8 February 2022 while it will be broadcast live on ITV. For those who miss the ceremony, it will be later shown on ITV Hub.
While Jack Whitehall was hosting the ceremony from quite a while ago, he recently stepped down from his duties and was replaced by The Masked Singer panellist Mo Gilligan along with Amfo and Jama.
Adele - 30
Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran - '='
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
Adele - Easy On Me
Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
Central Cee - Obsessed With You
Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
Glass Animals - Heat Waves
Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed
KSI - Holiday
Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman
Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Abba
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
War On Drugs
ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu - Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone
Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U
Polo G - Rapstar
Tiesto - The Business
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Holly Humberstone - Winner
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Announced in January
Announced in January
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.