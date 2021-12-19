Adele, Ed Sheeran & Two Others Lead Nominees For 2022 Brit Awards; All You Need To Know

As the BRIT Awards 2022 nominations list recently surfaced online, it had a surprise in store for the fans when they learnt that Ed Sheeran, Adele, Dave and Little Simz topped the list with four nods each. Sam Fender, Central Cee and David Guetta landed on the second position with three nominations each with Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X bagging two each.

This year, the ceremony became gender-neutral with the Artist of the Year category replacing the British female and British male categories and more such changes. On the other hand, even categories such as alternative/rock, hip-hop/grime/rap, dance, and pop/R&B were added to the list of categories.

When and where to watch BRIT Awards 2022?

The ceremony is set to take place on 8 February 2022 while it will be broadcast live on ITV. For those who miss the ceremony, it will be later shown on ITV Hub.

Who will be hosting BRIT Awards 2022?

While Jack Whitehall was hosting the ceremony from quite a while ago, he recently stepped down from his duties and was replaced by The Masked Singer panellist Mo Gilligan along with Amfo and Jama.

BRIT Awards 2022 Nominations list

Album of the year

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran - '='

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

Adele - Easy On Me

Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy - Clash

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed

KSI - Holiday

Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman

Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body

Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

Best new artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Best international artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

Abba

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

War On Drugs

Best international song

ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu - Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone

Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U

Polo G - Rapstar

Tiesto - The Business

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

Brits Rising Star

Holly Humberstone - Winner

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Best dance

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best rock/alternative

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best pop/R&B

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Producer of the year

Announced in January

Songwriter of the year

Announced in January

Image: Instagram/@adele/@teddysphotos