Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello To Perform At Fundraiser Event To Ukraine Nationals

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its 26th day and several actors, musicians and celebrities from the entertainment fraternity have sent their love and support to those impacted by the crisis. Renowned artists, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are all set to perform at a charity event concert in support of Ukrainians impacted by the continuing Russian aggression. Other artists who will perform at the event include Snow Patrol, Emili Sandé, Gregory Porter and many more.

According to a recent report by The Independent, the event has been set up to help collect funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) humanitarian appeal. Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello will be among the artists performing at the event, which is slated to take place on March 29, 2022. Both the popular artists have earlier opened up about their support to Ukrainians and all those impacted by the ongoing was as they urged fans to donate whatever they can to help.

According to reports by Sky News, Cabello had earlier released a statement, wherein she wrote, "My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can."

Veteran musician Ed Sheeran had also earlier shared a donation link to the British Red Cross on his social media handle as he urged his fans and followers to lend a helping hand to those impacted by the war. He mentioned that the ongoing situation 'weighs heavy' on him and sent his love to those 'affected by the devastating conflict.'

Image: AP