Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine News LIVE: Russia Claims To Destroy Hypersonic Missiles In Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war has entered 24th day with continued shelling in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and other cities. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities said that they have 'temporarily' lost access to Sea of Azov.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Russia-Ukraine War

Image: AP

14:24 IST, March 19th 2022
Ukrainian Deputy PM addresses media, reveals new humanitarian corridors

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, on Saturday, addressed media reporters in the morning briefing. She revealed that both Russia and Ukraine have agreed on new Humanitarian corridors on March 19. Watch it here:

 

14:07 IST, March 19th 2022
Russian forces 'tightening the noose around Mariupol, says Defence Ministry

Fighting in Mariupol continued on Saturday where over 350,000 people remain stranded with little or no food, water and electricity. Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said its forces were “tightening the noose” around the port city, and that “fighting against nationalists” was taking place in the city Centre. Mariupol’s mayor, Vadym Boichenko, appeared to confirm the claim, as reported by The Guardian. Experts have warned that in case, Mariupol falls, then it would give Russians direct access to the Sea of Azov.

14:07 IST, March 19th 2022
Ukraine's cultural capital no longer distant from war as Russian troops move westward

Russia troops have intensified their attacks on Lviv, which was untouched since the start of invasion on February 24. On Friday, Russians bombarded the western city, leaving dense smoke pummeling out of buildings. The city borders Poland and is NATO’s doorstep to Ukraine. It also houses global heritage sites including ancient cathedrals, World War memorials and picturesque cafes.

(Image: AP)

13:47 IST, March 19th 2022
Russia says it has destroyed hypersonic missiles in western Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed to have destroyed an underground warehouse in western Ukraine using hypersonic missiles. Earlier on Saturday, it said that depot in the Ivano-Frankivsk region had contained missiles and aircraft ammunition, as reported by Sky News. Hypersonic missiles are able to travel five times faster than the speed of sound, at speeds of Mach 5 (more than 3,800 mph) and higher. Meanwhile, Russia says it also destroyed Ukrainian military radio and reconnaissance centres near the port city of Odesa using a coastal missile system, according to the Interfax news agency.

 

13:47 IST, March 19th 2022
Russian troops walk through armoured columns in Mariupol

Russian troops, on Saturday, walked through armoured columns as they continued their assault on Mariupol. The port city has been under siege for weeks now, leaving city authorities urging international powers to intervene. More than 30,000 people are believed to be still trapped inside the city. Meanwhile, emergency services continue to save people from the rubble of the theatre which was bombed earlier this week. The port city holds strategic significance and if it falls, then it could give Moscow direct access to Sea of Azov. 

 

13:28 IST, March 19th 2022
Fresh curfew imposed on Zaporizhzhya amidst Russian attacks

Ukrainian authorities have announced a fresh curfew on Zaporizhzhya. According to Nexta TV, the new restrictions will be in force from 16:00 (local time) on March 19 to 06:00 on March 21, 2022. The reason behind the renewed curfew is not clear. Notably, Zaporizhzhya houses Europe's largest Nuclear Power plant which created headlines earlier this month after it caught fire. 

 

13:22 IST, March 19th 2022
Google refuses to comply with demand to remove restrictions on Russian channels

Russian regulator, on Saturday, said that Google LLC wasn’t complying with the requirements to remove restrictions on Russian channels on YouTube. Earlier on February 26, Google had banned Russia's state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos. A similar move was made by Facebook after Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine.

 

13:07 IST, March 19th 2022
German firm Bosch to halt production in Russia

German company Bosch has announced that it will halt production at its plants in Russia. The multinational firm said it made the decision amid information that its products could be used for military purposes. The engineering and technology company specializes in technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology.

13:07 IST, March 19th 2022
Russia allows banks and financial institutions to conceal information

The Central Bank of Russia has allowed banks and other financial institutions not to disclose certain business information including major shareholders, beneficiaries and reorganizations - until the end of the year. The move comes as the West continues to bolster its sanctions on Russian institutions and oligarchs in a bid to pressurize the Kremlin to withdraw from Ukrainian territory.

 

12:56 IST, March 19th 2022
Russia agrees to allow residents to evacuate from Luhansk

Russian forces have agreed to allow residents to evacuate several towns and cities in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk after 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT), the region's governor Serhiy Gaidai said. However, he highlighted that continuous shelling by the Russian troops have hindered evacuations. Furthermore, he also stated that a total of 59 civilians had been killed in the region since the start of the war, which he said had entirely destroyed some residential areas.

12:36 IST, March 19th 2022
Russia has switched to strategy of attrition, could lead to more casualties: UK

The UK Ministry of Defense in its latest intelligence report stated that Russia has been forced to change its tactic and it was now pursuing a strategy of attrition. As per the ministry, it could worsen the ongoing humanitarian crisis as Russia is expected to indiscriminately use firepower, leading to more civilian casualties. It also stated that Kremlin, has so far, failed to achieve its original objectives.

 

11:46 IST, March 19th 2022
‘Enemy continues to bear significant losses,’ Ukraine Defence Ministry says

Ukrainian Defense Ministry, on Saturday, released its daily report asserting that the enemy “continues to bear significant losses”. As the war continues for the fourth week, the ministry noted that there was a problem with the logistics of the units. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the Defense Forces continued to strike on the groups of enemy troops, which tried to keep the occupied borders,” it said in the report.

“Also, during the day, Ukrainian defenders and defenders destroyed several columns of the occupiers' equipment in the Mykolaiv and Sumy region, the enemy's losses are currently being specified. In addition, the commander of the 8th military army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation of Lieutenant General Andriy Mordvichev was destroyed as a result of the fire attack on the opponent,” the ministry added in the statement.

 

11:33 IST, March 19th 2022
Odesa Craftsmen make war equipment amidst Russian invasion

Amidst the ongoing war with Russia, craftsmen in Ukrainian city of Odesa are now using their skills to make war equipment. Sharing a video on Twitter, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said that “Odesa Craftsmen make periscopes, anti-tank hedgehogs and other barriers”. Meanwhile, citizens have fortified the city by using sandbags, mines and roadblocks.

 

11:33 IST, March 19th 2022
Famous Ukrainian theatre group performs Hamlet in bomb shelter

Kyiv based theatre group Ivan Franko Drama performed Hamlet in a bomb shelter recently. They dedicated their performance to the people of the UK for their support of Ukraine & in recognition of the Blitz of WW2 in which the British civilian population was also bombed. They also thanked the British administration for their military, political and humanitarian aid.

 

11:19 IST, March 19th 2022
Zelesnkyy plans to address Israel, Japan as he continues calls for peace

Zelenskyy, on Friday, said that he would continue to appeal to world leaders to call for peace in Ukraine. He said that now he plans to address Switzerland, Italy, Israel and Japan. Notably, Tokyo has stricken its stance against Russian invasion by imposing new sanctions on Kremlin and calling ICJ investigation into the war.

11:19 IST, March 19th 2022
Russian forces had been stopped “in almost all directions”, says Zelenskyy

Late on Saturday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said Russian forces were halted across many areas of the country. He said there was heavy fighting in the Kharkiv region, especially near Izyum, but that Russian troops were unprepared. His comments echo that of British intelligence which revealed that Russians have been battered with huge “personnel losses”.

11:05 IST, March 19th 2022
Amidst continuous shelling, Kyiv residents face difficulties in breathing

Amidst continuous shelling by Russian troops, Kyiv residents are facing difficulties in breathing, according to a Nexta TV. Several residents reported difficulties in breathing due to smoke resulting from continuous bombardments. Notably, the concentration of pollutants in the area was reported to be 19.9 times higher than the norm recommended by the WHO.

 

11:05 IST, March 19th 2022
Belgium delays plan to end nuclear energy by 10 years amidst Russia-Ukraine war

Belgium on Friday delayed by a decade a plan to scrap nuclear energy in 2025, spooked by the huge rise in energy prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "The federal government has decided to take the necessary steps to extend the life of two nuclear reactors by ten years," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a statement. "This extension will strengthen our country's independence from fossil fuels in a turbulent geopolitical environment," he added. Notably, European Union has called its members to end their dependency on Russian Fuel. 

 

11:05 IST, March 19th 2022
Putin lays out Russia's demands to stop the ongoing war with Ukraine

 

In a meeting with Turkey President Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined a list of demands for Russia’s attack to stop, BBC News reported. 

11:05 IST, March 19th 2022
11:05 IST, March 19th 2022
10:28 IST, March 19th 2022
It is time for fair, meaningful talks with Moscow, says Zelenskyy

Late on Friday, Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Vladimir Putin's administration that it was time for “immediate, meaningful and fair” negotiations. The war has continued for three weeks now and the Ukrainian leader, in his late-night address, asserted that would take several generations to rebound the losses caused. Thousands of people have lost their lives on both sides while major Ukrainian cities have been obliterated.

Zelenskyy said, “It’s time to meet. Time to talk. It is time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be so huge that several generations will not be enough to rebound. Negotiations on peace, on security for us, for Ukraine - meaningful, fair and without delay - are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes.”

10:17 IST, March 19th 2022
Mural shows a girl hiding various cartoon characters under Ukrainian flag

Amidst the ongoing war, a photograph of a mural on the street of Prague is circulating on the internet. The graphic shows a little girl hiding fairy tale characters from different countries under the flag of Ukraine. Users have opined that the graphic symbolizes that the future of the European subcontinent relies on Ukraine.

 

10:17 IST, March 19th 2022
10:09 IST, March 19th 2022
British PM Boris Johnson assured full support to Ukraine's peace talks with Russia

British PM Boris Johnson, on Friday, assured full support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the ongoing negotiations with Russia. The war has now entered its fourth week resulting in thousands of casualties on both sides. On Friday, Kyiv announced that it has "temporarily" lost control of the Sea of Azov. 

 

09:55 IST, March 19th 2022
Ukraine and Moldova synchronize with the European electric grid

War hit Ukraine along with neighbour Moldova have synchronized with the European electric grid to ensure power supply to pivotal facilities. Also known as the Synchronous grid of Continental Europe, the electric grid supplies over 400 million customers in 24 countries, including most of the European Union. According to Samantha Power, who leads the US Agency for International Development, “this move will improve the stability of electric power to critical facilities amidst continuing war.”

 

09:55 IST, March 19th 2022
09:46 IST, March 19th 2022
China could face “consequences” if it aids Russia: Biden warns Jinping

During his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, US President Joe Biden said that China could face “consequences” if it aids Kremlin in the ongoing Ukrainian war. “He (Biden) described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians,” a readout of the conversation stated. The American leader, which recently announced additional military aid to Kyiv, underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.

09:45 IST, March 19th 2022
09:34 IST, March 19th 2022
Russia fired six missiles on Lviv on Friday, reveals Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Russia fired six missiles on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday, the country’s Ministry of Defense said. The city shares borders with Poland and its NATO’s doorstep into Ukraine. Experts have warned that attacks on the city could trigger international repercussions. 

