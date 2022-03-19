Quick links:
Image: AP
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, on Saturday, addressed media reporters in the morning briefing. She revealed that both Russia and Ukraine have agreed on new Humanitarian corridors on March 19. Watch it here:
Fighting in Mariupol continued on Saturday where over 350,000 people remain stranded with little or no food, water and electricity. Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said its forces were “tightening the noose” around the port city, and that “fighting against nationalists” was taking place in the city Centre. Mariupol’s mayor, Vadym Boichenko, appeared to confirm the claim, as reported by The Guardian. Experts have warned that in case, Mariupol falls, then it would give Russians direct access to the Sea of Azov.
Russia troops have intensified their attacks on Lviv, which was untouched since the start of invasion on February 24. On Friday, Russians bombarded the western city, leaving dense smoke pummeling out of buildings. The city borders Poland and is NATO’s doorstep to Ukraine. It also houses global heritage sites including ancient cathedrals, World War memorials and picturesque cafes.
(Image: AP)
The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed to have destroyed an underground warehouse in western Ukraine using hypersonic missiles. Earlier on Saturday, it said that depot in the Ivano-Frankivsk region had contained missiles and aircraft ammunition, as reported by Sky News. Hypersonic missiles are able to travel five times faster than the speed of sound, at speeds of Mach 5 (more than 3,800 mph) and higher. Meanwhile, Russia says it also destroyed Ukrainian military radio and reconnaissance centres near the port city of Odesa using a coastal missile system, according to the Interfax news agency.
Russian troops, on Saturday, walked through armoured columns as they continued their assault on Mariupol. The port city has been under siege for weeks now, leaving city authorities urging international powers to intervene. More than 30,000 people are believed to be still trapped inside the city. Meanwhile, emergency services continue to save people from the rubble of the theatre which was bombed earlier this week. The port city holds strategic significance and if it falls, then it could give Moscow direct access to Sea of Azov.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Chechen special forces help to evacuate children with families in the liberated areas of Mariupol#Mariupol #chechen #Ukraine️ pic.twitter.com/6zxRSalUBu— Fronte Eurasiatico (@eurasiatico_f) March 18, 2022
Ukrainian authorities have announced a fresh curfew on Zaporizhzhya. According to Nexta TV, the new restrictions will be in force from 16:00 (local time) on March 19 to 06:00 on March 21, 2022. The reason behind the renewed curfew is not clear. Notably, Zaporizhzhya houses Europe's largest Nuclear Power plant which created headlines earlier this month after it caught fire.
A curfew is introduced in #Zaporizhzhya.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 19, 2022
Restrictions will be in force from 16:00 on March 19 to 06:00 on March 21, 2022 pic.twitter.com/nauN0ZTyX3
Russian regulator, on Saturday, said that Google LLC wasn’t complying with the requirements to remove restrictions on Russian channels on YouTube. Earlier on February 26, Google had banned Russia's state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos. A similar move was made by Facebook after Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine.
#Roskomnadzor reported that #Google is not complying with the requirement to remove restrictions on #Russian channels on #YouTube.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 19, 2022
Access to the video platform may once again be at high risk. pic.twitter.com/Glyy5CoKoV
German company Bosch has announced that it will halt production at its plants in Russia. The multinational firm said it made the decision amid information that its products could be used for military purposes. The engineering and technology company specializes in technology and services in the areas of Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology.
The Central Bank of Russia has allowed banks and other financial institutions not to disclose certain business information including major shareholders, beneficiaries and reorganizations - until the end of the year. The move comes as the West continues to bolster its sanctions on Russian institutions and oligarchs in a bid to pressurize the Kremlin to withdraw from Ukrainian territory.
The Central Bank of #Russia has allowed banks and other financial institutions not to disclose certain business information - including major shareholders, beneficiaries and reorganizations - until the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/VBxEO5iE00— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 19, 2022
Russian forces have agreed to allow residents to evacuate several towns and cities in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk after 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT), the region's governor Serhiy Gaidai said. However, he highlighted that continuous shelling by the Russian troops have hindered evacuations. Furthermore, he also stated that a total of 59 civilians had been killed in the region since the start of the war, which he said had entirely destroyed some residential areas.
The UK Ministry of Defense in its latest intelligence report stated that Russia has been forced to change its tactic and it was now pursuing a strategy of attrition. As per the ministry, it could worsen the ongoing humanitarian crisis as Russia is expected to indiscriminately use firepower, leading to more civilian casualties. It also stated that Kremlin, has so far, failed to achieve its original objectives.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 19 March 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 19, 2022
Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/iXd9G8IiA0
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/6fYJwelqMP
Ukrainian Defense Ministry, on Saturday, released its daily report asserting that the enemy “continues to bear significant losses”. As the war continues for the fourth week, the ministry noted that there was a problem with the logistics of the units. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other units of the Defense Forces continued to strike on the groups of enemy troops, which tried to keep the occupied borders,” it said in the report.
“Also, during the day, Ukrainian defenders and defenders destroyed several columns of the occupiers' equipment in the Mykolaiv and Sumy region, the enemy's losses are currently being specified. In addition, the commander of the 8th military army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation of Lieutenant General Andriy Mordvichev was destroyed as a result of the fire attack on the opponent,” the ministry added in the statement.
❗️Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 19.03.2022 щодо російського вторгнення ➡️ https://t.co/henRyWxqFh pic.twitter.com/uyLTHzEjkm— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 19, 2022
Amidst the ongoing war with Russia, craftsmen in Ukrainian city of Odesa are now using their skills to make war equipment. Sharing a video on Twitter, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said that “Odesa Craftsmen make periscopes, anti-tank hedgehogs and other barriers”. Meanwhile, citizens have fortified the city by using sandbags, mines and roadblocks.
Токарі, слюсарі, фрезерувальники – усі вони нині воїни тилу.— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 19, 2022
Одеські майстри виготовляють перископи, протитанкові їжаки та інші загородження.
У перервах піднімають бойовий дух музикою.#народна_війна #stoprussia pic.twitter.com/JEFeSNlvJo
Kyiv based theatre group Ivan Franko Drama performed Hamlet in a bomb shelter recently. They dedicated their performance to the people of the UK for their support of Ukraine & in recognition of the Blitz of WW2 in which the British civilian population was also bombed. They also thanked the British administration for their military, political and humanitarian aid.
The Ivan Franko Drama Theater performed Shakespeare’s Hamlet in a bomb shelter, dedicating their performance to the people of the UK for ongoing support of Ukraine & in recognition of the Blitz of WW2 in which the UK’s civilian population was also bombed. @10DowningStreet pic.twitter.com/wU3PRPA9Bn— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) March 15, 2022
Zelenskyy, on Friday, said that he would continue to appeal to world leaders to call for peace in Ukraine. He said that now he plans to address Switzerland, Italy, Israel and Japan. Notably, Tokyo has stricken its stance against Russian invasion by imposing new sanctions on Kremlin and calling ICJ investigation into the war.
Late on Saturday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said Russian forces were halted across many areas of the country. He said there was heavy fighting in the Kharkiv region, especially near Izyum, but that Russian troops were unprepared. His comments echo that of British intelligence which revealed that Russians have been battered with huge “personnel losses”.
Amidst continuous shelling by Russian troops, Kyiv residents are facing difficulties in breathing, according to a Nexta TV. Several residents reported difficulties in breathing due to smoke resulting from continuous bombardments. Notably, the concentration of pollutants in the area was reported to be 19.9 times higher than the norm recommended by the WHO.
Op de Heizel opende maandag nieuw groot registratiecentrum voor Oekraïense oorlogsvluchtelingen.— Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) March 16, 2022
Grote dank aan iedereen die in ons land de klok rond werkt om mensen zo goed mogelijk op te vangen! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/cmbkujw0P2
Belgium on Friday delayed by a decade a plan to scrap nuclear energy in 2025, spooked by the huge rise in energy prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "The federal government has decided to take the necessary steps to extend the life of two nuclear reactors by ten years," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a statement. "This extension will strengthen our country's independence from fossil fuels in a turbulent geopolitical environment," he added. Notably, European Union has called its members to end their dependency on Russian Fuel.
In a meeting with Turkey President Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined a list of demands for Russia’s attack to stop, BBC News reported.
Late on Friday, Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Vladimir Putin's administration that it was time for “immediate, meaningful and fair” negotiations. The war has continued for three weeks now and the Ukrainian leader, in his late-night address, asserted that would take several generations to rebound the losses caused. Thousands of people have lost their lives on both sides while major Ukrainian cities have been obliterated.
Zelenskyy said, “It’s time to meet. Time to talk. It is time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be so huge that several generations will not be enough to rebound. Negotiations on peace, on security for us, for Ukraine - meaningful, fair and without delay - are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes.”
Amidst the ongoing war, a photograph of a mural on the street of Prague is circulating on the internet. The graphic shows a little girl hiding fairy tale characters from different countries under the flag of Ukraine. Users have opined that the graphic symbolizes that the future of the European subcontinent relies on Ukraine.
A mural in #Prague shows a brave little girl hiding fairy tale character of different countries under the flag of #Ukraine.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 19, 2022
Today, Ukraine truly decides the future of #Europe. pic.twitter.com/mw33aXfVQI
British PM Boris Johnson, on Friday, assured full support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the ongoing negotiations with Russia. The war has now entered its fourth week resulting in thousands of casualties on both sides. On Friday, Kyiv announced that it has "temporarily" lost control of the Sea of Azov.
I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa and praised the steadfast resistance of the Ukrainian people in the face of aggression.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 18, 2022
The UK stands with Ukraine – we will send further defensive aid and they have our full backing in the negotiations.
War hit Ukraine along with neighbour Moldova have synchronized with the European electric grid to ensure power supply to pivotal facilities. Also known as the Synchronous grid of Continental Europe, the electric grid supplies over 400 million customers in 24 countries, including most of the European Union. According to Samantha Power, who leads the US Agency for International Development, “this move will improve the stability of electric power to critical facilities amidst continuing war.”
The electricity grids of #Ukraine & #Moldova have been successfully synchronised with the Continental European Grid. This will help🇺🇦to keep their electricity system stable & lights on. It is a historic milestone for our relationship – in this area, Ukraine is now part of Europe!— Kadri Simson (@KadriSimson) March 16, 2022
My full statement on the Ukrainian #synchronisation can be found here⤵️https://t.co/qKnjG6DOYP@ENTSO_E; @Energy4Europe— Kadri Simson (@KadriSimson) March 16, 2022
During his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, US President Joe Biden said that China could face “consequences” if it aids Kremlin in the ongoing Ukrainian war. “He (Biden) described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians,” a readout of the conversation stated. The American leader, which recently announced additional military aid to Kyiv, underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.
Russia fired six missiles on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday, the country’s Ministry of Defense said. The city shares borders with Poland and its NATO’s doorstep into Ukraine. Experts have warned that attacks on the city could trigger international repercussions.