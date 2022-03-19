Late on Friday, Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Vladimir Putin's administration that it was time for “immediate, meaningful and fair” negotiations. The war has continued for three weeks now and the Ukrainian leader, in his late-night address, asserted that would take several generations to rebound the losses caused. Thousands of people have lost their lives on both sides while major Ukrainian cities have been obliterated.

Zelenskyy said, “It’s time to meet. Time to talk. It is time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be so huge that several generations will not be enough to rebound. Negotiations on peace, on security for us, for Ukraine - meaningful, fair and without delay - are the only chance for Russia to reduce the damage from its own mistakes.”