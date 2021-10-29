Ed Sheeran Credits Eminem For Motivating Him To Have Healthy Work-life Balance

Ed Sheeran, whose all-new album '=' released on October 29, Friday, opened up about maintaining a healthy work-life balance after the birth of his daughter Lyra, with Cherry Seaborn. The musician spoke to Apple Music about how 'rap God' Eminem had motivated him to maintain this balance. He also gave fans some behind-the-scenes facts about his new album in the interview.

Ed Sheeran says Eminem motivated him to have healthy work-life balance

In a recent interview, the Shape of You singer mentioned that he would work on his music in the wee hours of the morning in the initial days of his career. He mentioned that he would leave for the studio at 6 pm and finish working at 6 am, he mentioned that the routine was a 'norm'. He later mentioned that during his collaborations with the rapper, Eminem explained to him the importance of treating the work he does as a 9-5 job, so he had time with his family and kids. Ed Sheeran recalled his experience working with the rapper and mentioned that he only worked till the evening and then spent the rest of the time with his family. He recalled Eminem saying he started work at 9 am and left by around 5 pm, so he could 'go out for dinner and hang out' with his kids.

He mentioned that he agreed with the way Eminem led his life and changed his schedule so he could enjoy time with his family. He mentioned that the change in routine has also had a positive impact on his songwriting. He said that between 9 am to 11 am, is the time that gives him 'most inspiration' and gets his brain 'really, really working'. He mentioned in the interview that his best work has been in the morning and that his new routine gives him time to wind down and relax as well.

The singer recently tested positive for COVID and mentioned that he would be doing all interviews and performances from his home in isolation. He wrote in a post on Instagram, "Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone[sic]."

