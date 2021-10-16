Adele Jokes ‘he Can Panic’ As Ed Sheeran's Album Release Date Near Hers

Adele recently appeared on an episode of UK's Heart Radio and spoke about the release of her upcoming album, 30, which will be available for fans to tune into on November 19. The singer was informed on the show that Ed Sheeran's album, = (Equals) will release around the same time, October 29 and mentioned that he should 'panic' about the almost chasing dates of the duo's releases.

Here's what Adele had to say about Ed Sheeran's album release

In a recent interview with UK's Heart Radio, the host Adele about Ed Sheeran's album release. He said, "Ed Sheeran's got an album coming out around the same time." The singer who just released her first single after six years titled Easy On Me asked the host if Ed was releasing his album on the same date, October 19. In response, The Shape of You singer said, "Well, not the 19th. Don't panic!" Listening to this, The 15-time Grammy-winner quickly mentioned that she wasn't panicking and Ed should panic. He said, "I ain't panicking, He can panic," as she burst out laughing. The All I Ask singer quickly went on to mention that she loves Ed and his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

Watch a glimpse from the interview here

"I ain't panicking! He can panic!"



"I ain't panicking! He can panic!"

After the release of Easy On Me from her next album, Adele opened up about what went into putting the album together. The singers first single number in a long time was released on Friday and broke records within a single day. She broke the record for most streams on Spotify in less than 24 hours singe she released her hit number. Apart from Spotify, the song also did well on iTunes charts with 36 million views.

Listen to Easy On Me here

Speaking about how she worked towards putting her album together, the singer-songwriter recently mentioned that it was 'bloody hard work to make'. In an episode of the Breakfast Show with Greg James she said that she began singing about things she did not know she was feeling. Adele also shared that the album for her is like leaving the key in the door of her mental health 'for everyone else', as she spoke about releasing the music for her fans. She stated that she is proud of her album and is in a 'strong place' now.

