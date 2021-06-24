Ed Sheeran Doesn't Know How He 'got Talked Into Doing' A Roof Jump In 'Bad Habits' BTS

Ed Sheeran will be dropping his latest single Bad Habits tomorrow. The artist has more than 35 million followers on Instagram and has been teasing his upcoming track for the past few weeks. Now, ahead of the song's release, he shared a behind-the-scenes video of doing something that he is "terrified" from.

Ed Sheeran ready to jump off a roof in Bad Habits BTS; can't recall how he agreed to do it

Ed Sheeran has been quite active on Instagram as he keeps his fans updated about his work. He recently posted a behind-the-scenes video from Bad Habits song. It hints that Ed Sheeran in Bad Habits will be seen flying off a roof. The artist is getting all geared up to safely perform a roof jump sequence. He admitted that he is "terrified" of heights. Sheeran mentioned that he doesn't know how he got talked into doing this. Check out the Bad Habits teaser BTS video below.

Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits BTS video caught much attention. Many users left heart eyes, fire, and red heart emoticons in the comment section. Some expressed their excitement about the song and mentioned that they cannot wait for its premiere as Bad Habits' release date is set as June 25, 2021. Take a look at a few reactions below.

In the second week of June 2021, Ed Sheeran announced that he is coming up with a new single titled Bad Habits. In the Bad Habits teaser, he is seen wearing a pink suit with glittery black eyeliner and vampire-like teeth, as he is said to play a vampire. Check out some of Sheeran's posts about his forthcoming track.

