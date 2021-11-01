Ed Sheeran Opens Up On Friendship With Elton John; 'he Calls Me Every Single Morning'

Ed Sheeran, who recently revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to cancel his forthcoming in-person promotion for his album, appeared on Apple Music's First Listen live stream event on Thursday. During his virtual appearance, the singer talked about his relationship with Elton John and how he has been there for him. The star also revealed that John calls him 'every single morning.' Scroll down to read more.

During his conversation with the host Zane Lowe, Ed Sheeran said, "I think people think I'm exaggerating and lying when I say he calls every day. He calls me every single morning. Even if it's like 10 seconds, every single morning he calls." He described the music legend as 'such a caring human' and said the tradition first began when his friend and mentor Michael Gudinski passed away in the month of March.

The 30-year-old said, "When Michael passed away, he rung me the day after to check how I was, and I really wasn't good. And then just from that point he's literally ringing me every single day." He added that his one-year-old daughter Lyra, whom he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn, also participates in the morning conversation.

The Shivers singer continued, "I am feeding porridge to Lyra in the morning, I get a call from Elton, and it's 'Lyra, say hi to Elton.' It's just become a daily thing and there's not many people in my life like that and I really, really appreciate him." Further sharing an update on how he's feeling since contracting the novel virus, Sheeran said, "I've rested a lot, [taken] a lot of vitamin C and zinc and D and these pills, and I feel a lot better now."

Ed Sheeran earlier talked about his relationship with John and their everyday calls when talking about their upcoming highly-anticipated Christmas song collaboration, that is expected to release in the month of December. Speaking on Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2 in October, the singer said, "Elton rung me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas" and revealed that he talks to the musician calls him 'almost every single day.'

