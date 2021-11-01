Ed Sheeran Thought He Was Gay During Childhood, Reveals He Has 'definite Feminine Side'

Ed Sheeran recently made an interesting revelation about his childhood and stated how he thought he was gay while growing up. He also shared the reason behind his thought and explained how he had a big feminine side.

Ed Sheeran songs are a massive hit among his fans. The singer has voiced for four solo studio albums, one video album, forty-three singles, including seventeen singles as a featured artist, one collaboration album, seventeen extended plays, seven promotional singles, one box set, and 71 music videos in his entire career so far.

Is Ed Sheeran Gay?

During a recent interaction on the Dutch podcast Man Man Man as reported by JustJared, Ed Sheeran talked about how he never felt hugely masculine and was not into stereotypical masculine things such as cars, etc. Adding to it, he also mentioned how he had a definite feminine side and even revealed how he thought he was gay for a bit while growing up.

“I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I was a kid I thought I was gay for a bit,” he said.

Ed Sheeran further stressed having a feminine side and added that he loved musical theatre, pop music and Britney Spears. He then stated how his masculinity stopped at drinking beer and watching football. He said, "I definitely have a big feminine side. I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears. My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football."

Speaking about his preference for the women's league he stated how he realised why he was watching male football because the female one was much better. “I watched it and I was like, ‘I don’t know why I watch male football, this is much better. I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy,” he stated.

The singer also opened up about how his life shifted to femininity soon after he got married and mentioned how his wife was super pro-women and feminine. “But then, my wife is super pro-women and femininity. And so, as soon as we started dating, my life shifted to that. She plays in a female hockey team. We hang out with all the team. It’s very much women empowerment, he concluded.

Image: AP