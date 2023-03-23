Ed Sheeran Opens Up On His Battle With Depression: I Didn't Want To Live

Singer Ed Sheeran opened up about the difficult time he went through in 2022. He revealed that during the sixth month of his wife Cherry Seaborn's pregnancy, she was diagnosed with a tumor. The singer also recalled losing his close friends during the time, and how he felt 'helpless'.

Talking about his wife’s pregnancy, Sheeran shared how he felt powerless when the doctors informed him that Cherry had a tumor, while she was six months pregnant. He shared, the doctors had initially told them that the tumor was inoperable before the delivery of the child, which is why the couple considered welcoming their child 3 months early. However, finally, Cherry carried the child to term and the couple welcomed their healthy daughter, Jupiter in May 2022.

Sheeran’s wife, Cherry also had the tumor operated upon and the surgery was successful. The Shape of You singer was performing at a concert in London when he got the news of his wife’s successful surgery and the birth of his baby girl.

Previously the singer had also shared that along with the news of his wife’s tumor, he also had to cope with the death of his friend Jamal. To sum up the struggles of his life, Ed has announced his docuseries titled The Sum of It All.

Ed Sheeran’s new docu-series

On March 20, Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to announce the docu-series. He wrote in the caption “I’ve always been guarded of my personal life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting. Disney approached me to make a four-part documentary on the making of my next album Subtract. Initially the documentary was just that, a documentary on the formation of an album. But, as my life took a few twists and turns, the subject matter of the album changed, and so did the documentary.”

Ed Sheeran releases new album

Ed Sheeran also opened up about his struggle in March when he released his new album Subtract. In the caption he wrote "Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings. I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week I replaced a decade’s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts."

Fans and followers of the singer send him best wishes. They wait in anticiption for Ed Sheeran's documentary that is slated to release on May 3.