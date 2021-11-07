Ed Sheeran Performs On ‘Saturday Night Live’ After Recent COVID Diagnosis

Ed Sheeran had earlier announced via his social media account that he had tested positive for COVID and appeared on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest on November 6, less than two weeks since his diagnosis. According to reports by ET, the singer completed his isolation period earlier this week, before his performance on the sketch comedy show. The singer performed his hit numbers, Shivers and Overpass Graffiti and entertained the audience.

Ed Sheeran performs on the sets of SNL after COVID diagnosis

The singer appeared on the show in a red sweater, jeans and sneakers for his upbeat number, Shivers and then changed up for his next performance. He wore a white sweater as he sang his latest, Overpass Graffiti. The British star had earlier announced that he had contracted the virus and would be conducting all interviews and performances from his home, as he completes his isolation period.

The note he had posted revealing his diagnosis on Instagram read, "Hey guys. A quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines. It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone." Reports from ET mentioned that he completed the isolation period earlier this week, before his performance on the Saturday Night Live stage.

The singer recently revealed that he was not the only one who contracted the virus and his daughter, Lyra, who is 15-years-old has also tested positive. He appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show and opened up about his battle with COVID. He mentioned that his wife was away at this time, and he was with his daughter, who had tested positive as well. He mentioned that three days were 'really bad' during their quarantine period. The singer mentioned that it was an 'odd thing' to announce such a thing to the world but mentioned that he had to, as he had to cancel three big events in England due to his diagnosis.

Image: AP