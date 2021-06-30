Ed Sheeran Reveals His Daughter Lyra's Birth Was Sound-tracked By A James Blunt Album

English singer Ed Sheeran welcomed daughter Lyra with his wife Cherry Seaborn last September. The hit singer has now revealed that his daughter wasn’t born to any of his songs and was born to singer James Blunt's music. Sheeran went on to reveal that both he and his partner are fans of James Blunt's music.

Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra was born to James Blunt's music

The Perfect singer who has been vocal about his newly born daughter recently revealed that Lyra was born to James Blunt’s Back To Bedlam album. The 30-year-old singer admitted that it happened as both he and his spouse shared a special bond with the You're Beautiful singer and his wife, Sofia Wellesley. Speaking while co-hosting BBC Radio 2 with Jo Whiley, Sheeran revealed that he has known James Blunt for a long while.

Ed Sheeran said that he played James Blunt's 2004 album in the delivery room after taking consent from his partner. Ed Sheeran's wife and he were big fans of James and has now become friends with the singer. Sheeran, who is godfather to one of James’ sons said that the album finished by Lyra’s birth and thus was a ‘magical’ experience. He went on to share that he even mailed James about how much the song meant to his family and received a hilarious message as reply. Ed Sheeran played the song on air.

Ed Sheeran's daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran

The singer had earlier in an interview revealed that he faced some criticism online over his daughter’s name. Ed Sheeran's daughter was named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran by him and his wife and revealed that people thought of it as a ‘weird’ name. The Shape of You singer said that the middle name Antarctica was something his wife wanted to have. He then went on to acknowledge that the name is less about ‘where she was made’ and more about a certain ‘connection’, both him and his wife felt.

On the professional front

Ed Sheeran dropped his latest track Bad Habits on June 25. The music video, which saw him don the role of a vampire, garnered over 23 million views on YouTube in the first five days of its debut. Ed Sheeran's hit songs include Shape Of You which has 5.3 billion views, Perfect with 2.8 billion views and Thinking Out Loud with 3.2 billion views online. Meanwhile, James Blunt last dropped his album Once Upon a Mind, in 2019. The album which included 11 tracks was a major hit.

IMAGE: ED SHEERAN & JAMES BLUNT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.