Ed Sheeran Shares Guitar Version Preview Of 'Bad Habits' Ahead Of Song's Release

Ed Sheeran has more than 35 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He has been teasing his upcoming song Bad Habits for the past few weeks. Now as the release of the track is just two days ahead, the singer dropped a small guitar version preview.

Ed Sheeran shares Bad Habits guitar version preview

Ed Sheeran posted a video giving fans a little preview of Bad Habits song. He is seen with a guitar as he sings a few lines from the track. The singer wore a full black outfit as he hyped his fans about the song. He wrote that it is for his followers who are eagerly waiting for Friday when Bad Habits will drop in several locations. Check out Ed Sheeran's Instagram video below.

Ed Sheeran's Instagram post caught much attention. Many users left red-heart, fire, and heart eyes emoticons in the comment section. Some even praised the guitar version and mentioned that they cannot wait for the actual track. Take a look at a few replies to his post.

Ed Sheeran announced his new single Bad Habits in early June 2021. In the Bad Habits teaser, he is seen in a pink suit with glittery black eyeliner and vampire-like teeth. Check out some of Sheeran's posts about his forthcoming track.

Bad Habits is said to be the lead single off Ed Sheeran's upcoming fifth studio album. The track will mark his first solo release off an album in over four years. It will be dropped through the Asylum label. Along with Sheeran, Johnny McDaid and Fred Gibson also served as songwriters.

IMAGE: TEDDYSPHOTOS

