Ed Sheeran Spends Whopping USD 5.4 Million To Expand Real Estate Empire

Ed Sheeran adds yet another property to his empire

Reports by Britain's The Sun newspaper revealed that Ed Sheeran had spent $4 million through his company, Maverick Properties, which was set up with his manager, Stuart Camp, in addition to a further $1.3 million through Maverick Commercial Properties. The all-new addition to the empire put Ed Sheeran’s total property value at about $65 million. The singer also owns homes in several exotic locations including Battersea and Covent Garden. He also owns property in Suffolk, which comprises a total of five houses.

Ed Sheeran faced some objections from local residents about the changes he will make to the property in the future. The singer replied to the objections and mentioned that people should mind their own business. Reportedly, the estate was dubbed as ‘Sheeranville’, but the Shape of You singer mentioned that he had nothing to do with it. He also mentioned that he tried to change the name to ‘The Shire’ since he is a huge fan of The Hobbit, but the request was denied.

The Perfect singer was recently in the news after he attended the MTV Video Music Awards 2021. As reported by Audacy's The Julia Show, the singer opened up about American award shows make him uncomfortable and compared them to the British ones. He mentioned that the room is full of 'resentment and hatred' and called it an 'uncomfortable' atmosphere to be in. He mentioned that the artists are sweet people and are often surrounded by people who want them to win, however, everyone gives each other 'the side-eye'. He also mentioned that was not speaking about the MTV Video Music Awards specifically but was commenting on all award shows including the AMAs and the Grammys.

Image: AP