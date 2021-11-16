Ed Sheeran To Perform At MAMA 2021; Producers Talk About Special Collaborations & More

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is all set to perform at this year’s Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). During the MAMA press conference that was held today, chief producer Park Chan-wook revealed that Ed Sheeran will be the awards ceremony's global artist representative of the year, reported South Korean news outlet, Soompi. He noted the singer will be preparing a 'new version' of his hit single, Bad Habits, to be performed exclusively for the awards show.

The executive also cited Sheeran's collaboration with global K-pop icon, BTS as a factor in his selection as a foreign artist to be invited to MAMA. The English singer has teamed up with BTS twice so far, and he was credited as the songwriter for their 2019 track, Make It Right, and their third English-language track, Permission to Dance.

Ed Sheeran to perform at MAMA 2021

According to Soompi, the concept of MAMA 2021 centers around 'Make Some Noise'. The award show will be held offline with an in-person audience. The report suggests Mnet’s Chief Producer, Park Chan Wook explained, "We won’t be able to invite many people to the audience, but we believe it’s a big change that the artists and the audience are meeting. It will be carried out in accordance with the government’s disease prevention guidelines."

Reportedly, Apple Music’s Global Creative Director Zane Lowe also said through a video,

"K-pop is taking over the world. It’s revolutionary and has creative melodies, and it’s contributing to the development of pop music. I’m happy to provide an opportunity to fans around the world to celebrate the growth of K-pop and vote for their favorite artists. Vote for the Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 by streaming on Apple Music. With the inclusion of streaming data, [MAMA’s] status as a global music show will be strengthened further."

Kim Hyun Soo, who is the head of CJ ENM’s Music Content Division, further talked about MAMA 'expanding its presence to regions bordering Asia and beyond, including the US, which he described as the 'world's biggest music market.' In a press release, he said, "We will expand the host countries to the Asian market and other close-by regions and later host MAMA in the United States. While centering around K-pop, we will invite celebrities who represent South Korea in film, drama, and K-lifestyle and strength communication with the generation between ages 15 and 24, showcase unique content based on storytelling, and strengthen the global data that reflects the rising status of K-pop."

MAMA 2021 will be hosted by South Korean singer and TV personality, Lee Hyori, who is the award show’s first-ever female host. Chief Producer Chan Wook described her as the 'past, present, and future of K-pop', and someone who fits the concept of the current year's MAMA perfectly. K-pop group Wanna One will also reunite for the first time in over three years at the forthcoming award show. The MAMA 2021 will be streamed live on December 11.

Image: AP