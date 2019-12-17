Ed Sheeran's Top Romantic Numbers That Will Stay In Your Head On Loop

Popular British singer, guitarist and songwriter Ed Sheeran kick-started his recording career in 2005. He released his independent extended play No. 5 Collaborations Project, which garnered immense attention. Moreover, this gained him a recording contract after which there was no looking back.

1. Don’t

Featuring a story of betrayal and breakup, Ed Sheeran’s second single from the second album X, Don’t emerged out to become a chartbuster hit. This song was a top 10 pop hit in the United States and the United Kingdom. According to a report, it is also revealed that the singer had second thoughts about releasing this single as it was quite personal.

2. Lego House

This song is a follow up to The A Team, which was a massive hit in the United States. Furthermore, it had already rocked as the top 5 top hits in the United Kingdom. The music video of Lego House represents Rupert Grint, who is widely known for his role in the Harry Potter series. This song garnered MTV Video Music Awards nomination for the Best Male Video.

3. Thinking Out Loud

This romantic number by Ed Sheeran quite preferred as a wedding song. Thinking Out Loud was an instant hit with the audience. This music video features the singer dancing with Brittany Cherry, who is a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance. Thinking Out Loud hit number two in the United States and continued to stay for about eight weeks. Moreover, it hit number one in the United Kingdom.

4. Shape of You

This unforgettable number will make you tap your feet. Right after its release, Shape of You did not shy away from blowing up the dance floors throughout the world. This peppy number by Ed Sheeran ranks number third amongst his all-time top hits.



