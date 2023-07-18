Egyptian Syndicate Cancels Travis Scott's Giza Concert, Is Afrocentrism The Reason?

The Egyptian General Syndicate for Musical Professions cancelled the sold-out show of the famous American rapper Travis Scott which was scheduled to be conducted at the country’s Giza Pyramids. The concert called ‘Utopia’ was supposed to take place on the foot of the famous pyramids on July 28. The syndicate issued a statement on the issued a statement and cited both 'security and cultural' factors, Egypt Independent reported. The Egyptian body is entrusted with issuing licences for holding musical and lyrical concerts across the African nation.

“Since the General Syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country it is keen on its stability and refuses to tamper with societal values and Egyptian and Arab customs,” the statement reads. “Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis’s concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,” the body further added in the statement. The American rapper has remained in controversy for wide-ranging reasons. The rapper was scrutinised when a massive crowd crush took place during his Astroworld concert which eventually led to the death of several people who attended the event. However, the American authorities made it clear that Scott will not be criminally charged for the tragic incident.

The cultural factors

The cultural factors played a significant role in the cancellation of the highly anticipated event. The notification by the Egyptian syndicate came days after hashtag #cancel_travis_show started to trend in Egypt. Many in the country questioned Scott's 'satanic beliefs' and some of his actions in the past, Egypt Independent reported. “There is no doubt that the syndicate, in recent months, has welcomed all kinds of arts and parties, but it has set conditions and controls to ensure the customs and traditions inherited by the Egyptian people are not prejudiced,” the syndicate’s spokesperson told local reporters on Monday. "The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, as the body entrusted with issuing licences for holding musical and lyrical concerts in Egypt, in solidarity with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, represented by the Central Authority for the Censorship of Works of Art and the Ministry of Labour, stresses the need to put security considerations and approvals from the competent authorities as a top priority,” Abdallah furthered.

In the past, African-American artists were feeling the brunt of Egyptians’ anger over the issue of “Afrocentrism”. The phrase is used to highlight the role of black Africans in shaping the narratives around the world. While Scott has never commented on the Egyptian culture and the ongoing debate. Scott being African American is considered as part of the reason for the backlash, The National News reported. The cancellation also came after comedian Kevin Hart’s Cario gig was called off in February this year. Hart was lambasted on social media after he said that “Egyptian kings were black Africans”.